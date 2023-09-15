MTN bombshell — unlimited voice and 10GB data for R299 per month

South Africa’s second-largest mobile network operator has announced MTN SuperFlex, offering unlimited voice minutes and SMS messages with a customisable data allocation from R299 per month.

MTN SuperFlex is an online, SIM-only, month-to-month tariff plan that promises simplicity, customisation, and flexibility.

“No paperwork, no contract lock-in, no credit checks, and unlimited calls and SMSs,” MTN said in its announcement on Friday.

The base package for R299 per month includes 10GB of data. Subscribers may upgrade this to 15GB for R399, or 20GB for R479 per month.

It also includes a complimentary six-month subscription to Disney+.

MTN also offers the option to add a mobile device to the plan for a once-off fee.

Its website currently lists the Xiaomi Redmi A2 32GB, Samsung Galaxy A04 32GB, Honor X6 128GB, Huawei Y61 64GB, Samsung Galaxy A14 64GB, Samsung Galaxy A24 128GB, Huawei Nova 11i 128GB, Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB, and iPhone SE 2022 64GB.

MTN said there is no fair usage threshold for unlimited voice minutes and SMS messages. However, an acceptable use policy applies, which stipulates that the voice and SMS features are for consumer use only.

“Usage will be monitored, and you will be notified if abuse is detected,” it stated.

Should MTN detect abuse, it reserves the right to suspend your SuperFlex service.

MTN said SuperFlex lets customers pay monthly using their debit or credit card, and offers the ability to unsubscribe anytime via the MTN App.

The offer is only available on MTN’s online platform.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and MTN SuperFlex is a testament to our commitment to best serve their unique preferences and needs,” said MTN South Africa chief consumer officer Ernst Fonternel.

“We believe that everyone deserves a mobile plan that aligns with their individuality and changing needs and if your provider is not offering this then you should be considering MTN SuperFlex.”

