Vodacom launches Enhance contract add-ons — including gaming consoles and streaming subscriptions

Vodacom has launched Enhance (stylised “ENHANCE”), which lets customers bolt add-ons onto their contracts, including new phones, gaming consoles, and streaming subscriptions.

The mobile operator says this lets customers personalise their Vodacom package to match their lifestyle.

“Enhance allows customers to consolidate their bills and add as many products and services as possible onto one unified bill, meaning no more juggling multiple accounts,” said Vodacom.

“Available to customers and their families or friends and everyone close to them, Enhance gives customers the flexibility to finance their contracts over 24-month or 36-month terms.”

“Enhance is more than a traditional contract — it affords customers the ability to personalise their package to reflect their lifestyle, whether they are a gamer or a fitness enthusiast,” it added.

Rishaad Tayob, consumer director at Vodacom South Africa, said Enhance is the company’s response to customers’ constantly evolving lifestyle needs and behaviours.

Vodacom Enhance provides the option to trade in old devices to upgrade their contracts or switch to a new smartphone.

There are also several pre-owned Apple smartphones available that Vodacom describes as “Good As New”.

Enhance customers can also access financial and digital lifestyle services through VodaPay to access discounts and rewards.

Tayob said the company is transitioning “from a telco to a technology player”, which will see Vodacom offer various technological solutions not specific to the telecoms market.

To this end, Enhance customers can add products like plug-and-play Wi-Fi and Uninterrupted Power Supplies to their bill. Customers can also add gaming consoles and fitness devices.

“This dynamic contract enables everyone to also add different devices such as the latest Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox to enhance their entertainment,” said Vodacom.

“Fitness enthusiasts can add the latest smart wearables to track and monitor their sports performance and health.”

“Customers who enjoy binge-watching their favourite music and shows, can add valued-added-services such as Netflix, Showmax, Prime and Apple Music through our add-to-bill capability,” it added.