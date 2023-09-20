Capitec Connect launches 10GB data for R199

Capitec has launched its first prepaid bundle on mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Capitec Connect — offering 10GB of monthly mobile data for R199.

The MVNO has not offered any bundles since launching in September 2022.

Instead, it charges a simple flat rate for data, minutes, and SMS consumption that gets deducted from airtime.

Capitec charges R45 per GB for data, which is very competitive compared to other mobile networks’ low-end data bundles. However, the cost-effectiveness of this approach plummets as consumption increases.

Where other networks’ bundles generally work out cheaper per gigabyte when the allocation increases, Capitec Connect’s would remain the same.

Consuming 10GB of mobile data on its flat-rate pricing would cost R450. Therefore, the bundle offers a 56% saving.

Capitec group executive of marketing and communications, Francois Viviers, said it was “evident” in feedback from Capitec clients that they wanted larger bundles at a more affordable rate.

“When we launched Capitec Connect, most people needed data and airtime at much lower rates that didn’t expire,” Viviers said.

“This was an industry first, and we made it happen. Now, some of their needs have shifted.”

“Clients that use large amounts of data within a month do not need non-expiry but value lower prices on large bundles.”

“We’ve met this need with the new 10GB prepaid bundle to provide much-needed relief in ensuring more people stay connected without adding strain on their budgets.”

Capitec has issued over 1 million Capitec Connect SIM cards since its launch in 2022.

The bank said a 10GB bundle offered versatile usage options, including up to 64 hours of uninterrupted music streaming,

“It also provides 32 hours of connectivity for WhatsApp video calls, Teams meetings, or Zoom conferences, ensuring users remain connected even during load-shedding events,” the bank said.

“Additionally, users can download up to 10 movies or enjoy 500 hours of internet to browse, stay updated with news, or engage in online learning activities.”

Capitec said the new R199 bundle cost 50% less than standard industry prepaid rates.

That claim holds true when tested against the two biggest mobile networks — Vodacom and MTN — both of which charge R469 for their 10GB prepaid bundles.

Cell C also charges R469, but throws in an additional 10GB for night-time usage.

Telkom does not offer a 10GB monthly bundle. Its nearest comparable offering is an 11.5GB 61-day bundle that sells for R389.

Capitec Connect’s bundle is cheaper than all the aforementioned bundles, but slightly more expensive than another MVNO — Afrihost Air Mobile — which charges R150 per 10GB prepaid bundle.

MTN has also recently launched a month-to-month SIM-only product called SuperFlex that offers unlimited calls and SMS messages, and 10GB data for R299 per month.