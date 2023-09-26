What’s Next — MTN South Africa CTO Rami Farah explains how MTN won Best Voice Network of 2023

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Rami Farah — CTO of MTN South Africa — discusses how MTN won the 2023 MyBroadband Best Mobile Voice Network award.

Farah has worked at MTN for over 20 years, during which time he has served as CTO in multiple regions — including Uganda, Rwanda, Liberia, and Iran.

Before being appointed CTO for MTN South Africa, Farah also spearheaded MTN South Africa’s power resilience project for eight months.

Farah holds a Master’s degree in Telecommunications from the Aristotle University.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Farah discusses MTN winning the 2023 MyBroadband Best Mobile Voice Network award and explains what it takes to earn this accolade.

He then expands on how MTN is handling the major issues that all South African operators are facing: load-shedding and vandalism.

Farah also touches on the value generated by the spectrum MTN acquired during the 2022 high-demand spectrum auction.

He concludes the interview by outlining the technological advances that MTN has been working on to provide its customers with the best possible network experience.

Watch the interview with Rami Farah below.