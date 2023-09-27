Melon Mobile launches eSIM and Family plans

One of South Africa’s newest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) — Melon Mobile — has launched eSIMs and Family Plans.

“eSIM, which is a digital substitute for the physical SIM card is now accessible to customers with eSIM compatible mobile devices,” the operator said in a statement on Wednesday, 27 September 2023.

“Melon offers a truly digital eSIM experience whereby you can be up and running within five minutes without the need to visit a store.”

Melon Mobile CEO and founder Calvin Collett said that adding eSIM was another step towards being a “truly digital” mobile company.

“Our customers now have the choice to use our service over eSIM or physical SIM, or even have a Melon eSIM as a secondary SIM to take advantage of our data and voice prices — especially when they are locked into long-term contracts they can’t get out of,” Collett said.

To sign up for an eSIM on Melon Mobile, users must download the operator’s mobile app on Android or iOS.

While the feature is already live on Android, its iOS app will only get eSIM support later on Wednesday.

Once the Melon Mobile app is downloaded, users must tap “Get Started” and select “I need one” when prompted if they require a Melon SIM.

On the next screen, they must choose eSIM as their preferred option.

Users can provide their details via their Google accounts or manually enter their name, surname, email address, and phone number.

Once the order is complete, subscribers must perform a self-RICA with their ID book or ID card and a selfie.

If this is successful, they can activate and download their eSIM directly from the app.

Family plans

In addition to the eSIM feature, Melon Mobile will launch Family plans from 2 October 2023.

These plans will allow users to create multiple Melon subscriptions on one account, with data and voice bundles that can be allocated to several profiles.

“The main account holder will be able to seamlessly manage Top-Ups and Monthly Plans for each user,” Melon Mobile said.

The MVNO said the plans were perfect for households that wanted to keep tabs on their monthly mobile data and voice spend.

“With the launch of Melon Family Plans, South Africans will have the freedom to build customised plans suited to each person they wish to include in their Family Plan,” Melon Mobile said.

“They then have the ability to Top-Up or change plans whenever necessary, all from one account.”

