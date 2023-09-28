Capitec Connect already raking in millions with cheap, non-expiring data

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie says that the bank’s mobile virtual network operator has issued 1.3 million SIMs, of which 1.25 million were active, with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of R77.

This is as of August 2023, which marks the first half of Capitec’s financial year. Capitec released its interim results on Thursday, 28 September.

It is unclear if Capitec Connect subscribers spent an average of R77 per month during the whole six-month period, or if Fourie was only referring to the ARPU for August.

Asked for clarification, Capitec only said that the R77 is the estimated monthly average for each user.

If the ARPU is calculated over six months, Capitec Connect could have earned well over R500 million in revenue for the bank since February 2023.

At the very least, it generated R96.25 million in revenue during August.

Capitec Connect’s R77 ARPU is exceptionally high for a prepaid service relative to other players in the market.

Vodacom most recently reported a prepaid ARPU of R58 for its quarter ended 30 June 2023, while Telkom’s was R63.

MTN’s prepaid ARPU was R65.63 during the second quarter of 2023.

Capitec did not report the virtual operator’s revenue in its financial results or answer questions about it directly. Instead, it provided subscriber numbers and ARPU.

In its financial results presentation, it referred to transaction volumes and overall income from new products, shown in the charts below.

The presentation states that new products, including Capitec Connect, generated R394 million in income during the past six months.

Analysing the transaction volume Capitec disclosed revealed that Capitec Connect accounted for only around 4% of the 124 million transactions by new products.

Other products in this category included Capitec Pay, vouchers, Lotto, and bill payments.

It is unclear what proportion of Capitec Connect’s revenue gets recognised as income, but considering the high ARPU, it would appear that each transaction on the virtual network operator is worth more than the other products.

Another noteworthy detail is that Capitec achieved this high ARPU using purely out-of-bundle tariffs.

Until recently, it sold no bundles. Instead, subscribers paid for services with airtime at the following prices, introduced in September 2022:

Voice calls — R0.90 per minute

— R0.90 per minute Data — R0.045 per megabyte (R45 per GB)

— R0.045 per megabyte (R45 per GB) SMS — R0.25 per message

Capitec launched its first data bundle this month — after its half-year financial had already closed. As of 20 September 2023, Capitec Connect offers a 10GB monthly data bundle for R199.

Capitec said it would launch more products based on client needs, and expects Capitec Connect to improve client retention and offer better behavioural data.

