Ordering eSIMs online in South Africa — virtual networks leading the way

Customers of South Africa’s prominent mobile network operators must go in-store to buy an eSIM. However, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) like uConnect, Me&You Mobile, and Melon Mobile have the functionality to allow these purchases online.

MyBroadband spoke to Siddeek Rahim, CEO of uConnect and Me&You Mobile, about the companies’ online eSIM offerings.

We also asked Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom why they can’t let customers buy eSIMs online yet.

“We have set up our eSIM functionality for both uConnect and me&you mobile via MVN-X systems,” Rahim told MyBroadband.

“MVN-X is also part of Ignition Group and enables a number of other MVNOs in South Africa.”

For reference, MVN-X is a company that develops, supports, and manages several MVNO brands.

uConnect and Me&You Mobile’s offerings include free airtime rewards when shopping at retail partners or when they pay debit orders through its partners.

“Even customers currently on contract with other networks can easily get our eSIM and use it as a second SIM where they get rewarded with free airtime or data,” said Rahim.

Cell C told MyBroadband that its customers can start buying eSIMs online during the first half of 2024.

“In the first half of 2024, Cell C is set to offer customers the convenience of provisioning eSIMS through its digital platforms,” it said.

The mobile operator said eSIMs aren’t widely supported in South Africa, and many of its customers aren’t aware that they are a viable alternative to physical SIM cards.

“Among the primary challenges for widespread eSIM adoption within our customer base are the need for eSIM compatible devices and the importance of customer education,” said Cell C.

“Currently, eSIM technology is supported by flagship devices, but we anticipate broader device compatibility as the technology continues to evolve.”

“Many customers are not yet familiar with eSIM as a viable alternative to physical SIM cards, making customer education an essential driver for increased adoption,” it added.

Telkom doesn’t have a timeline for when it will let customers buy eSIMs online. It said eSIM integration services and online RICA processes make launching the functionality complex.

“Telkom will continue its eSIM services offering (Telkom Store) and will communicate once the online functionality is launched,” it said.

“Currently, we can’t give an indication of when online eSIMs will be provided to our customers. eSIM integration services and Online RICA processes creates additional complexity for online fulfilment and provisioning of mobile services.”

Jacqui O’Sullivan, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at MTN South Africa, said the mobile operator plans to offer eSIM self-service channels starting in 2024.

“There are no challenges in providing online eSIM functionality. Our approach has been intentional on how we roll out eSIM. Our first approach is to make it available in stores, and in 2024, we are expanding our eSIM availability to online channels,” said O’Sullivan.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that it didn’t offer online eSIM purchases at launch as it wanted to ensure customers had access to adequate support through its physical channels.

“Plans are still underway to roll out eSIM activation to other channels, including online/digital channels,” they said.

South Africans first got the ability to buy eSIMs for smartwatches through Vodacom in March 2019, followed by MTN in October of the same year.

Both operators expanded the feature to smartphones at a later stage. However, their customers are required to go in-store to get an eSIM.

Cell C and Telkom launched eSIM support for smartphones in 2021. These also require customers to go in-store.

Rain is the only South African mobile network operator not to offer eSIM support in any capacity. It recently told MyBroadband that eSIM was on its roadmap and would be available “soon”, but it didn’t provide further details.

The table below shows the status of eSIM support on South Africa’s four major mobile networks.