Great news for bombshell MTN package with uncapped voice and 10GB data

MTN is working on removing certain ordering limitations from its recently launched SuperFlex mobile plan, making it easier for existing mobile subscribers to buy the package.

South Africa’s second-largest mobile network operator launched MTN SuperFlex in mid-September, offering unlimited voice minutes and SMS messages with a customisable data allocation from R299 per month.

MTN SuperFlex is an online, SIM-only, month-to-month tariff plan that promises simplicity, customisation, and flexibility.

“No paperwork, no contract lock-in, no credit checks, and unlimited calls and SMSs,” MTN said in its announcement last month.

However, there was one major problem for subscribers interested in taking up the service — it is not possible to migrate an existing number onto MTN SuperFlex.

Whether you are an existing MTN postpaid or prepaid subscriber or a customer porting in from a rival network, it is not currently possible to buy SuperFlex from an existing number.

The only way to get MTN SuperFlex is to order a new SIM from MTN’s website.

Fortunately, MTN has said it plans to address this.

“Features such as bringing your own MTN (or ported-in) prepaid number, or joining using an eSIM enabled cell phone, are already in development, to further enhance the product,” said MTN South Africa chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Jacqui O’Sullivan.

The MTN SuperFlex base package for R299 per month includes 10GB of data. Subscribers may upgrade this to 15GB for R399, or 20GB for R479 per month.

Customers can change their data allocations at any time through the MTN app, and adjustments will kick in on their next anniversary date.

“Superflex is an innovative product that is giving South Africans access to a ‘hybrid plan’ that is neither ‘fully contract’ nor ‘fully prepaid,’” O’Sullivan said.

“The hybrid nature of Superflex gives our customers the benefit of both prepaid and contract plans. We know our customers are looking for more control and flexibility in how they use their data, and this is what the SIM-only digital offering provides.”

MTN’s terms and conditions state there is no fair usage threshold for unlimited voice minutes and SMS messages. However, its acceptable use policy stipulates that the voice and SMS features are for consumer use only.

Usage is monitored, and subscribers will be notified if abuse is detected.

Should MTN detect abuse, it reserves the right to suspend your SuperFlex service.

The terms and conditions also stipulate that SuperFlex is a promotional product that will be available from 15 September 2023 until 29 February 2024.

MTN has reserved the right to shorten or extend the duration of the promo. It often extends promotions or makes them permanent if they are successful and prove long-term viable.

Unused data from the recurring subscription will automatically carry over to the following month. Any unused data value will be forfeited after two months.

If your data allocation for the month is depleted, SuperFlex offers three exclusive bolt-on bundles, summarised in the table below.