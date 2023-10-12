Starlink launching cellphone “towers” in space

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite Internet service has published a new page on its website providing more details on its upcoming cellular services.

The company explained that Starlink satellites with “Direct to Cell” capabilities will enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing globally.

It will work on existing phones with LTE connectivity and require no special apps or changes to hardware or firmware.

To enable connectivity with regular phones, Starlink will fit some of its satellites with advanced eNodeB modems that act like a cellphone tower in space.

Starlink said this would allow for network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.

The infographic below provides a basic breakdown of how Starlink’s direct-to-cell service will work.

The company also provided a timeline for when it will roll out each type of cellular service.

The plan is to launch texting services in 2024, followed by voice and data connectivity in 2025.

Starlink also aims to support IoT device connectivity using common LTE standards from 2025.

Starlink said the services would only work where people can see the sky, which means it cannot eliminate the need for terrestrial mobile networks — at least for now.

The company has already partnered with nine mobile networks to enable customers to roam on Starlink in remote areas where no terrestrial cellular services are available.

These include T-Mobile in the US, Rogers in Canada, Optus in Australia, and One NZ in New Zealand.

The Direct To Cell page has been published under its “Business” section and has a “Contact Us” form that specifically states it is geared towards clients who want to expand their network.

Therefore, it does not appear that Starlink currently has plans to provide the service directly to customers.

Satellite cellular services coming to South Africa

In South Africa, Vodacom recently announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon’s Starlink rival, Project Kuiper, to plug its dead zones in remote areas.

It has also been trialling a space-based mobile network operated by AST SpaceMobile, which involves 20 satellites targeting 49 equatorial countries.

Vodacom said the Amazon deal would allow its customers to use Project Kuiper’s high-bandwidth, low-latency satellite network to bring 4G and 5G connectivity to under-serviced areas.

But Amazon has an uphill battle ahead if it plans to contend with Starlink.

The company only launched its first two Project Kuiper satellites last week, while Starlink already has over 5,000 satellites in orbit.

However, it is unknown how many — if any — of Starlink’s satellites carry the advanced modem necessary to support cellular services without specialised ground equipment.

Amazon plans to connect its first customers by late 2024, while Starlink’s beta started in late November 2020 and officially went live in 2021.

Starlink has benefited from its parent company, SpaceX, having its own rockets to launch its satellites into space.

Although Amazon’s sister company Blue Origin has also had several successful launches of its New Shephard rocket, the programme is not ready to carry the first Project Kuiper satellites.

Instead, Amazon used one of United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rockets for its first batch.

Ironically, it also plans to use SpaceX’s rockets for further launches in the coming years.

Starlink said it plans to deploy direct-to-cell satellites at scale, initially using its semi-reusable Falcon 9 rockets and then its fully-reusable Starship spacecraft.

Whereas the former can carry about 50 to 60 Starlink satellites per launch, the latter is envisioned to have a payload capacity big enough for sending 400 satellites into orbit every time.

For reference, SpaceX launched 61 of the 94 rockets that were sent into orbit in 2022, a record year for space launches.