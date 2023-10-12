How many SIMs you can have on Vodacom, MTN, and other mobile networks

South Africa’s mobile networks have widely varying limits for how many SIM cards can be registered in the name of one person — ranging from 10 to unlimited.

The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (RICA) determines that all SIM cards sold in South Africa must be registered before being active on a mobile network.

When done legally, this requires proof of identification — such as a smart ID, ID book, or passport — and proof of address.

MyBroadband was recently contacted by an MTN customer who became frustrated after he reached the maximum number of SIMs he was allowed to register on the network.

This prevented him from registering any further SIMs on MTN or mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that roam on its network.

The customer explained he was the head of a household of five, where most SIMs were Rica’d against his ID.

Each household member used dual SIM smartphones to optimise voice and data costs.

The first SIM on each phone is MTN prepaid, which offers a competitive per-second voice billing rate.

The second is on Afrihost Air Mobile, which has some of the best mobile data prices on the market. Air Mobile is an MVNO that roams on MTN’s network.

“This alone could result in 10 MTN SIMs on my ID, not even considering additional SIMs that people might need for tablets, laptops, alarm systems, and gate motors,” he complained.

“Posts online suggest that MTN has a 10 SIM per ID limit, although this is not formally documented anywhere. Limits on the other networks are apparently higher.”

He also pointed out that three of the five people in his household were under 18, which he believed meant they could not Rica SIM cards under their names.

It should be noted that mobile networks might allow minors to register a SIM card in their name, but this will require additional documents, including a birth certificate and legal consent from a parent or guardian.

MTN sustainability and corporate affairs head Jacqui O’Sullivan confirmed to MyBroadband that the operator’s default maximum SIM limit was 10.

“This is done to prevent and curb any abuse, and it is in line with the MTN Group SIM registration policy, which is applied across all MTN operating companies,” O’Sullivan said.

She added that MTN had a process that allowed customers to request a RICA Limit Lift in cases where they wanted to exceed the 10-SIM limit.

“In these instances, the subscriber must provide an affidavit or a letter stipulating the reasons for wanting the limit to be lifted,” O’Sullivan said.

“The request will then be assessed, and once approved, the subscriber can then be allowed to register more SIM cards.”

MyBroadband wanted to find out whether South Africa’s other mobile networks also imposed SIM limits.

A Vodacom spokesperson said its per-ID SIM limit was 100 by default, meaning a customer could register ten times as many SIMs on its network than on MTN’s.

Vodacom also allows customers to request additional SIM registrations after reaching the limit, provided there is a “valid reason” to do so.

“For instance, should a business nominate a single individual’s ID to be the proxy holder, we would then significantly increase the limit,” the spokesperson stated.

South Africa’s third-biggest mobile network — Telkom — also imposes a less stringent limit than MTN.

It allows 20 SIMs to be registered per ID, and 10 with an international passport.

Telkom said its Rica limits were aimed at discouraging bulk/pre-Rica activities, particularly within informal markets.

The operator also lets subscribers increase their RICA limit by providing a valid justification.

Cell C said it did not limit the number of SIMs one ID could register because RICA does not prescribe a limit.

The newest mobile network in South Africa — Rain — did not state whether it imposed any limits.

How to obtain records of SIMs registered to IDs

Another issue that the MTN subscriber raised with MyBroadband was that the operator told him he could not get a list of all the numbers registered to his ID.

He wanted to check whether old and unused SIMs were eating into his limit or if there were SIMs fraudulently registered in his name.

“MTN seems unable or unwilling to disclose what SIMs and associated numbers are Rica’d against my ID. I have been unable to find a place where I can obtain this information,” he said.

O’Sullivan confirmed that there was no way MTN subscribers could do this.

“This is not possible because the RICA database can only be accessed for law enforcement requests when there is a subpoena requesting RICA information,” O’Sullivan said.

Vodacom said it does not disclose numbers registered under a specific ID as part of its regular customer journey.

However, a customer could submit a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) request to get a list of all the SIMs and cell numbers registered to their IDs on Vodacom.

Vodacom said this was typically used by individuals who were victims of identity theft.

The same is true for Cell C customers, whose requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis in line with the regulations of PAIA and the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

To make such a request, Cell C advised customers to refer to the PAIA manual published on its website and use the regular channels of communication with Cell C.

Requests by law enforcement agencies have different processes and requirements, Cell C added.

Telkom and Rain provide less taxing ways for subscribers to check linked SIMs.

Telkom customers can visit a Telkom shop with a valid ID or Passport along with proof of address and undergo additional biometric verification.

Alternatively, they can contact Telkom’s call centre. After passing security checks, they will be assisted.

Rain lets customers check all SIM cards linked to their IDs through the MyRain web portal or mobile app.

The table below summarises the maximum number of SIMs a person can register with their ID number on South Africa’s major mobile networks.