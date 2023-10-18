Vodacom fined R1 million over “unethical” contract cancellations

Vodacom has been found guilty of contravening sections of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) with its contract cancellation penalty fee, landing a R1 million administrative fine from the National Consumer Tribunal, eNCA reports.

According to Thezi Mabuza, acting commissioner at the National Consumer Commission (NCC), Vodacom has agreed to repay some of the contract cancellation penalties.

Between 2020 and 2022, several consumers complained that Vodacom denied them the right to cancel their fixed-term contracts by imposing a cancellation penalty of 75%.

The NCC found that Vodacom’s conduct was “unethical by imposing terms and conditions that negated the consumers’ right to cancel their fixed-term contracts”.

It welcomed the decision to fine Vodacom, and Mabuza hopes the finding will prompt other operators to review their policies.

“During our engagement with them [Vodacom], they had agreed to repay some of the consumers that cancelled their contracts,” said Mabuza.

However, she explained that this wouldn’t negate Vodacom’s contravention of the Consumer Protection Act.

“For now, the only bunch that we know are those consumers that filed complaints, but we don’t know how much that provision benefitted them [Vodacom],” said Mabuza.

“We hope that with this interaction with Vodacom, other suppliers look at their contracts and their conduct, and respect consumers and the consumer law as well.”

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband it is reviewing the NCC’s decision.

“Vodacom notes the ruling of the National Consumer Tribunal. As at present, we are studying this determination and will, in due course, give our views on the matter,” they said.

The network operator recently provided MyBroadband with a breakdown of how it approaches fixed-term contract cancellations.

South Africa’s CPA stipulates that a mobile network subscriber can cancel a fixed-term contract before the original expiry date.

They must give the network operator 20 business days’ notice of their intent to cancel, and the network may then charge you a “reasonable” cancellation fee.

“A quotation will be generated, and sent to the customer. The quotation includes monthly subscription costs as well as device fees multiplied by the number of months remaining on their contract,” a Vodacom spokesperson said.

“The customer will receive a standard 25% discount on their remaining subscription amount, in addition to the fees multiplied by the number of months remaining on their contract.”

Therefore, Vodacom effectively determines its cancellation fee as 75% of the outstanding balance on your contract.

The balance is calculated by multiplying the monthly subscription fee by the remaining months of the contract, in addition to any other outstanding amounts to the cancellation cost, such as bundle purchases during the month and unpaid airtime advances.

South Africa’s mobile network operators all approach contract cancellations differently.

MTN charges customers one month’s subscription and the outstanding amount for the handset for non-SIM-only contracts.

Cell C’s cancellation fee includes the outstanding amount for the phone, the current month’s invoice, and 50% of the subscription fees for the remainder of the contract period.

Telkom charges the outstanding amount for the handset and a flat R809 cancellation fee.