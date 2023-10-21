Cheapest 2G vs 3G vs 4G cellphones in South Africa

The South African government wants to switch off the country’s 2G and 3G networks, meaning residents with these cellphones will have to upgrade to 4G-capable devices.

However, mobile operators say the government must drive down the price of 4G-capable devices through incentives like tax rebates for such a shutdown to work.

2G and 3G are outdated network technologies that use valuable radio frequency spectrum that could be used for more efficient and faster connectivity.

Because of this, the government wants to shut down these networks to modernise mobile connectivity across the country.

However, Jacqui O’Sullivan, MTN’s chief sustainability and corporate affairs office, told MyBroadband that it is still engaging the government over the transition.

She said it was critical that users are migrated from 2G and 3G devices before the networks are shut down.

“Shutting down a legacy technology requires pre-planning, and hence MTN is driving milestones to reduce demand for the legacy technologies,” O’Sullivan said.

“Our milestone and migration plans to newer technologies will ensure that our customers are treated fairly and can continue to access the services they need with minimal disruption.”

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has faced several delays regarding its plan to turn off these networks.

Then-communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni first proposed deadlines for banning 2G and 3G device licencing by June 2023 and March 2024, respectively.

However, the June 2023 deadline wasn’t met, and it appears that some of Ntshavheni’s other deadlines will also be missed.

After banning 2G and 3G device licencing, the country’s 2G networks were scheduled for shutdown by June 2024, followed by its 3G networks in March 2025.

The department initially gave stakeholders until October 2022 to comment on the policy and timelines, which are provided in the table below.

Deadline 2G 3G 30 June 2023 Prohibit licensing 2G devices – 30 September 2023 Final next-generation spectrum policy 31 December 2023 Prohibit new connections or activation of 2G devices – 31 March 2024 Shutdown of 2G services Prohibit licensing 3G devices 30 June 2024 Shutdown of 2G networks – 30 September 2024 – Prohibit new connections or activation of 3G devices 31 December 2024 Shutdown of 3G services 30 March 2025 Shutdown of 3G networks The deadline marked in amber can’t be met under the new plan. The deadline marked in italics was newly announced by Mondli Gungubele, South Africa’s communications minister, in May.

Mondli Gungubele, South Africa’s current communications minister, said the final next-generation spectrum policy would be announced in September 2023. However, it appears that the government missed this deadline as well.

MyBroadband found the cheapest 2G, 3G, and 4G cellphones available to South African residents.

While the 4G devices are slightly more expensive, there isn’t too much of a price difference between the cheapest 3G and 4G cellphones.

The cheapest 2G, 3G, and 4G cellphones available in South Africa are compared below.

Cheapest 2G cellphones

The cheapest cellphones available to South African customers are the Itel it2163D and Stylo Africa, which are both priced at R159.

They feature similar storage and connectivity specifications, with the Itel it2163D trumping the Stylo Africa with a slightly bigger battery and the inclusion of a camera.

For R10 more, South African customers can grab the Stylo Yebo, which has the same specifications as the Stylo Africa, with the addition of a 0.3MP VGA camera on the back.

The Itel it2163D, Stylo Africa, and Stylo Yebo’s specifications are compared in the table below.

2G cellphone spec showdown Specification Itel it2163D Stylo Africa Stylo Yebo Display size 1.77-inch 120 x 160-pixel TFT LCD 1.77-inch 128 x160-pixel TFT LCD 1.77-inch 128 x 160-pixel TFT LCD Camera 0.3MP No camera 0.3MP Storage 32MB, microSD up to 32GB 32MB, microSD up to 32GB 32MB, microSD up to 32GB Cellular 2G 2G 2G Wireless None None None SIM Dual Yes Yes Battery 1,000mAh 800mAh 800mAh Network locked No Yes (Telkom) Yes (Vodacom) Price R159 R159 R169

Cheapest 3G cellphones

Mobicel tends to dominate the market somewhat regarding cheap 3G-capable devices, with the three cheapest being the Mobicel Berry 2, Mobicel Venus Go, and Mobicel Rio.

Besides slight design differences, the Mobicel Berry 2 and Mobicel Venus Go offer the same specifications, with prices from R399 for both.

These specs include a 5-inch IPS LCD, a 5-megapixel rear camera, 16GB of storage, and a 2,000mAh battery.

The Mobicel Rio is priced at R499 and features a 4-inch display, a 2-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of internal storage, and a 1,550mAh battery

The cheapest 3G cellphones available to South African customers are compared in the table below.

3G cellphone spec showdown Specification Mobicel Berry 2 Mobicel Venus Go Mobicel Rio Display size 5-inch 480 x 854-pixel IPS LCD 5-inch 480 x 854-pixel IPS LCD 4-inch, resolution not specified Camera 5MP 5MP 2MP Storage 16GB, microSD up to 32GB 16GB, microSD up to 32GB 8GB, microSD not specified Cellular 3G 3G 3G Wireless Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.0 Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.0 Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.0 Dual SIM Yes Not specified Yes (Telkom) Battery 2,000mAh 2,000mAh 1,550mAh Network locked Yes (Telkom) Yes (Telkom) Yes (Telkom) Price R399 R399 R499

Cheapest 4G cellphones

The cheapest 4G-capable smartphone in South Africa is only R100 more than the 3G-capable Mobicel Rio.

At R599, the Vodacom Kicka 5 Plus features a 5-inch display, a 5-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of internal storage, and a 2,000mAh battery.

For R100 more, South African customers can grab the Itel V51, which offers similar specifications to the Vodacom Kicka 5 Plus and a slightly bigger battery.

The 4G-capable Mobicel Force sells for R799 and also offers very similar specifications. However, its internal memory is expandable by up to 64GB through its microSD card.

On the other hand, it isn’t clear if the Vodacom Kick 5 Plus features a microSD card, and the Itel V51’s memory is expandable to only 32GB.

The Vodacom Kicka 5 Plus, Itel V51, and Mobicel Force’s specifications are compared in the table below.