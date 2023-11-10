South Africa’s 2G and 3G shutdown plans up in the air

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) is over a month late in publishing a key policy paper that will set out South Africa’s plan to sunset 2G and 3G services.

The shutdown of these legacy network technologies is critical in opening up the radio frequency spectrum they use so mobile networks can use it for further 4G and 5G expansion.

Many people rely on mobile devices as their primary means of accessing the Internet and getting information critical to their everyday lives.

These newer mobile communications technologies are not only capable of higher speeds but can make more efficient use of spectrum resources.

Modernising mobile networks will allow the likes of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain to provide better and more reliable cellular coverage in South Africa.

Over the longer term, it could also make mobile data prices cheaper, as the bandwidth available for 4G and 5G would be significantly increased.

With the publication of the draft next-generation spectrum policy in September 2022, then communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni outlined an aggressive plan for banning the sale and licencing of 2G and 3G devices and shutting down 2G and 3G network services.

The first deadline in that policy — 30 June 2023 — has long passed. Under Ntshavheni’s draft plan, the country would have prohibited licencing of 2G devices from that date.

The next deadline in the policy — 31 December 2023 — would have been the last day for new 2G device connections or activations.

By 31 March 2024, the goal was to have 2G services shut down and the sale of new 3G devices prohibited.

A year later, all 2G and 3G networks and services were planned to be decommissioned.

These ambitious targets were criticised by South Africa’s mobile networks and telecommunications stakeholders, who were given until October 2022 to provide their input on the document.

Ntshavheni was one of several ministers moved to other portfolios in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle in early March 2023.

She was appointed Minister in the Presidency to oversee South Africa’s security cluster, switching roles with Mondli Gungubele.

During his budget vote speech in Parliament on 17 May 2023, Gungubele said the country’s final next-generation spectrum policy would be announced in September 2023.

This did not happen as announced.

MyBroadband asked the DCDT for feedback on a new date for the policy’s publication, but the department had not responded to our questions by the time of publication.

The finalisation date for the policy is now over 13 months after the draft was published, suggesting government might have underestimated the complexity involved in the shutdown.

The table below outlines the original timelines for South Africa’s 2G and 3G shutdown.

Deadline 2G 3G 30 June 2023 Prohibit licensing 2G devices – 30 September 2023 Final next-generation spectrum policy 31 December 2023 Prohibit new connections or activation of 2G devices – 31 March 2024 Shutdown of 2G services Prohibit licensing 3G devices 30 June 2024 Shutdown of 2G networks – 30 September 2024 – Prohibit new connections or activation of 3G devices 31 December 2024 Shutdown of 3G services 30 March 2025 Shutdown of 3G networks The deadlines marked in red were not met as planned. Those in amber are unlikely to be met due to the delay in publishing the final next-generation spectrum policy.

MTN chief of sustainability and corporate affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan, previously told MyBroadband that mobile networks had not received further feedback from the department after making their submissions to the original roadmap.

The country’s second-largest mobile network is at odds with Telkom over which of the two technologies should be shut down first.

MTN has argued that 3G should be shut down first and 2G connectivity retained for longer.

It explained that migrating the legacy 2G devices still in operation in South Africa would take longer than migrating 3G devices to 4G.

2G services are used in critical applications like banking and security, which don’t necessarily require high data transmission rates but emphasise power efficiency.

Telkom has taken issue with shutting down 3G first because most of its voice traffic is transmitted over its 3G network.

It previously told MyBroadband that less than 1% of the traffic on its network was carried over 2G technology. Therefore, switching off 2G would not affect its customers as severely as shutting down 3G.

Vodacom has been less forthcoming in its view about the timelines, simply stating that the shutdown will require a multi-stakeholder approach.

It previously said it would be able to shut down 2G services by 2024 or 2025, and 3G in 2023.