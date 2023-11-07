Melon Mobile launches unlimited calls with 5GB data for R199

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Melon Mobile has launched several new plans which offer unlimited voice and calls bundled with data allocations ranging between 5G and 50GB, priced from R199 to R599.

The MVNO said the offerings were part of its summer campaign, which is asking South Africans to “break up” with their current mobile provider and join Melon Mobile.

“At the forefront of this campaign are Melon Mobile’s new Unlimited Plans, designed to disrupt the market and introduce a new era of value, freedom, and flexibility,” the MVNO said.

All the Unlimited Plans are available month-to-month and have no limits on voice and texts to all networks.

Customers can choose from five data bundles to add the “unlimited” voice and SMS allocation. These come with 5GB, 10GB, 15GB, 25GB, or 50GB monthly mobile data.

The offers are nearly identical to the bombshell month-to-month SuperFlex product offered by MTN, Melon Mobile’s MVNO platform provider.

However, Melon Mobile adds a smaller data plan with its 5GB option, giving subscribers a more affordable entry point.

It also offers a 25GB package rather than 20GB for R20 per month more, and adds a 50GB plan.

On the flip side, Melon’s packages do not include the 6-month Disney+ subscription that MTN offers.

The table below summarises Melon Mobile’s Unlimited Plans.

Melon Mobile Unlimited plans Plan name Mobile data (valid for 30 days) Calls and SMSs Monthly price Unlimited 5GB 5GB Unlimited R199 Unlimited 10GB 10GB Unlimited R299 Unlimited 15GB 15GB Unlimited R399 Unlimited 25GB 25GB Unlimited R499 Unlimited 50GB 50GB Unlimited R599

Melon Mobile CEO Calvin Collet said the MVNO aimed to challenge the status quo of mobile services in South Africa.

“We believe that everyone deserves to communicate without limits,” Collet said. “That’s why we’ve tailored our Unlimited Plans to ensure that every South African has access to premium mobile services at incredibly affordable rates.”

The Melon Mobile summer promotion — which includes its Unlimited Plans offer — is running from November 2023 until the end of April 2024.

In the terms and conditions of the offer, Melon said it reserved the right to limit the service in areas with high congestion to maintain consistent quality of services.

MyBroadband recently tested Melon Mobile’s eSIM sign-up and user experience and was impressed by the MVNO.

The in-app sign-up process and eSIM activation were quick and painless, while the eSIM delivered high-quality network performance with data speeds averaging over 500Mbps

The Unlimited Promo plans can be activated on an eSIM or physical SIM users on the Melon Mobile app.