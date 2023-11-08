Afrihost, Axxess, and Capitec beat FNB and Standard Bank in data prices

Capitect Connect, Afrihost Air Mobile, and Axxess Mobile offer the best data prices of South Africa’s mobile virtual network operators, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

MyBroadband compared data pricing from 11 South African MVNOs, including Afrihost Air Mobile, Axxess Mobile, FNB Connect, Melon Mobile, Standard Bank Mobile, and TFG Connect.

MVNOs leverage the network infrastructure of South Africa’s major mobile network operators to offer cellular connectivity to their customers.

Cell C and MTN currently dominate the market, with most MVNOs using one or the other’s network for their services.

MTN provides Cell C’s physical infrastructure for its MVNO and prepaid customers.

While FNB Connect has an agreement with Cell C and MTN, most MVNOs run on one network.

Those who use MTN’s network include Afrihost Air Mobile, Axxess Mobile, Melon Mobile, Me & You Mobile, PnP Mobile, and TFG Connect. Those who use Cell C include Capitec Connect, Mr Price Mobile, Shoprite K’Nect, and Standard Bank Mobile.

Regarding out-of-bundle rates, Capitec Connect is the cheapest across voice call, data, and SMS rates.

It charges R0.90 per minute for calls, R0.045 per megabyte of data, and R0.25 per SMS.

PnP Mobile’s out-of-bundle rates are the highest for voice calls and SMSs at R1.49 and R0.60, respectively.

For out-of-bundle data rates, Mr Price Mobile is the most expensive at R0.50 per megabyte, with Standard Bank’s price of R0.49 per megabyte a close second.

Capitect Connect, FNB Connect, Mr Price Mobile, PnP Mobile, Shoprite K’Nect, Standard Bank Mobile, and TFG Connect’s out-of-bundle rates are compared in the table below.

Out-of-bundle rates Provider Voice calls Data SMSs Capitec Connect R0.90 R0.05 R0.25 Afrihost Air Mobile R0.99–R1.20 R0.10 R0.50 FNB Connect R1.40 R0.20 R0.50 Mr Price Mobile R0.99 R0.50 Not specified PnP Mobile R1.49 R0.20 R0.60 Shoprite K’Nect R0.99 Not specified Not specified Standard Bank Mobile R1.29 R0.49 R0.60 TFG Connect R0.99 R0.45 R0.49

Capitec Connect’s data bundles are the cheapest at lower allocations — namely, 100MB and 500MB — thanks to its flat rate of R0.045 per megabyte.

This works out to R4.50 for the 100MB bundle and R22.50 for the 500MB data allocation.

However, the data rate pushes the prices of its larger bundles out of contention with the likes of Afrihost Air Mobile, Axxess Mobile, and Shoprite K’Nect.

While its 1GB data bundle is still relatively well-priced at R45, its 5GB and 10GB bundles cost R225 and R450, respectively.

Afrihost Air Mobile and Axxess Mobile are the cheapest regarding higher data allocations.

It should be noted that the former also competes well regarding smaller data bundles. On the other hand, Axxess Mobile offers uniquely-sized data bundles starting from 2.5GB.

Our comparison revealed that Afrihost Air Mobile is the cheapest for 1GB and 10GB data allocations. Its price of R100 for a 5GB bundle is R1 higher than the most affordable offering, which comes from Axxess Mobile.

However, it should be noted that Axxess Mobile’s bundle actually provides 5.5GB of data.

To this end, its 15.5GB bundle — which we compared in the 10GB column — is highly competitive with Afrihost Air Mobile’s 10GB bundle on a price-per-megabyte basis.

At R249 for 15.5GB, Axxess Mobile’s price-per-megabyte works out to R0.016, while the Afrihost 10GB bundle works out to R0.015 per megabyte.

Axxess Mobile’s data bundles are also valid for 30 more days than Afrihost Air Mobile’s.

Shoprite K’Nect’s pricing is among the lowest for regular customers. However, Shoprite Money Market customers get a 50% discount on bundles up to 2GB, making it the cheapest option for these customers.

With the 50% discount, the 100MB, 500MB, and 1GB bundles work out to R5.00, R17.50, and R19.50, respectively.

The prices of prepaid data bundles ranging from 100MB to 10GB available from each MNVO are compared in the table below. Bundle validity periods are indicated in brackets.

MVNO prepaid data price comparison Provider 100MB 500MB 1GB 5GB 10GB Afrihost Air Mobile (60 days) R10.00 R25.00 R30.00 R100.00 R150.00 Capitec Connect (No expiry) R4.50 R22.50 R45.00 R225.00 R450.00 Axxess Mobile* (90 days) — — — R99.00 R249.00 FNB Connect (30 days) R19.00 R39.00 R59.00 R249.00 R469.00 Me & You Mobile (30 days) R15.00 R49.00 R69.00 R319.00 R499.00 Melon Mobile (No expiry) — R45.00 R60.00 R230.00 R340.00 Mr Price Mobile (30 days) R20.00 R59.00 R89.00 — — PnP Mobile (30 days) R20.00 — R99.00 — — Shoprite K’Nect (60 days) R10.00/R5.00 R35.00/R17.50 R39.00/R19.50 R149.00 R250.00 Standard Bank Mobile (30 days) — R69.00 R79.00 R299.00 R399.00 TFG Connect (30 days) R20.00 R59.00 R79.00 — — *Axxess Mobile’s uniquely sized data bundles make them difficult to compare. The R99 bundle compared is for 5.5GB, not 5GB. The Axxess Mobile price of R249.00 in the 10GB column is for 15.5GB. However, it is still lower than most MVNO’s 10GB bundles.

While some MVNOs offer benefits like extended bundle validity periods, others reward customers for in-store purchases and the payment of monthly fees.

For example, Shoprite K’nect offers several benefits for subscribers, including the ability to earn free airtime and data through purchases made at Checkers, Shoprite, and Usave.

PnP Mobile offers a similar rewards system, where customers can link their Smart Shopper card to their SIM to receive free data rewards when recharging or spending R50 and up at Pick n Pay stores, including Pick n Pay Liquor and Pick n Pay Clothing.

Mr Price Mobile customers with a Mr Price account get 50% of their account spend back in Mr Price Mobile data, in addition to a free 500MB WhatsApp bundle.

TFG Connect customers who hold a TFG Money account will get 200MB of data when they pay their account in full before the due date, while TFG Magazine and Jet Club subscribers are rewarded with free airtime.

Standard Bank rewards its UCount members with free data based on their UCount rewards tier and converts banking account fees to Standard Bank Mobile airtime.

Its UCount rewards per tier are as follows:

Tier 1 — 50MB free data

Tier 2 — 100MB free data

Tier 3 — 500MB free data

Tier 4 — 1GB free data

Tier 5 — 2GB free data

