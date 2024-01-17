Unlimited voice and data plans — South Africa vs Europe, UK, and the US

South Africa’s heavy reliance on mobile connectivity for Internet access is one of several reasons the country’s biggest local cellular networks cannot readily offer uncapped data and voice minutes like operators in developed countries.

South Africans who travel to or have moved to Europe, the UK, or the US often remark how caps on calls or data are virtually non-existent, even on relatively affordable mobile plans.

In the UK, for example, Vodafone customers can get a plan with unlimited data, calls, and SMSes starting from £26 (R617) per month. To curb abuse, the operator limits data speeds to 2Mbps.

Those who want to enjoy video content in HD can upgrade to a package that supports up to 10Mbps speeds for £30 (R712) a month.

In Germany, O 2 customers can get an uncapped mobile data plan from €32.99 (R675) with download and upload speeds of 3Mbps.

To bump this up to 15Mbps, you must pay €42.99 (R879) per month.

In the US, things get a bit more expensive if you are not part of a family or group that shares the same account.

Verizon offers its Unlimited Welcome plan from $65 (R1,211) per month for single users, but if you use four lines on the same account, that price comes down to $30 (R559) per month.

This package supports Verizon’s 5G speeds in general browsing and online activities, but video resolution is limited to 480p.

Another US operator — AT&T — offers unlimited mobile plans starting at $65.99 (R1,231) per month, if you don’t sign up multiple customers to the same account.

A family of five can get one of these plans for as little as $30.99 (R578) per month per line.

Only two plans available in South Africa

In South Africa, only MTN and Telkom offer mobile packages with both uncapped data and voice minutes.

The most affordable uncapped non-fixed data plan from MTN is the Sky Platinum package, priced at R2,194 per month on a 24-month contract.

For the first 200GB of consumption, you can enjoy MTN’s maximum potential speed, after which you will be throttled to 1Mbps.

However, this also comes with a fair usage cap of 10,000 on calls made to other networks and a daily local SMS limit of 400.

Telkom’s Infinite Max Plus plan, priced at R1,099 per month, offers 60GB of anytime data at Telkom’s maximum potential speeds before throttling customers to 5Mbps.

The table below compares uncapped mobile data and voice call plans in Europe, South Africa, the UK, and the US.

Unlimited calling and uncapped data plans Country Mobile network and plan Priority data (unthrottled) Speed or other limits Monthly price United Kingdom Vodafone Unlimited Lite None 2Mbps

Suitable for social media and occasional downloads £26 (R617) Germany O 2 Mobile Unlimited Basic None 3Mbps €32.99 (R675) United Kingdom Vodafone Unlimited None 10Mbps

HD video £30 (R712) United Kingdom Vodafone Unlimited Max None Fastest-available 5G speeds

4K UHD video £ 33 (R784) Germany O 2 Mobile Unlimited Smart None 15Mbps €42.99 (R879) South Africa Telkom 60GB 5Mbps after priority data is consumed

3,000 all-net minutes

6,000 local SMSes R1,099 United States Verizon Unlimited Welcome None 5G speeds

480p video 1 line: $65 (R1,212)

4 lines: $30 (R559) United States AT&T Unlimited Starter SL None SD video speeds 1 line: $65.99 (R1,231)

5 lines: $30.99 (R578) United States AT&T Unlimited Extra EL 75GB SD video speeds 1 line: $75.99 (R1,417)

5 lines: $35.99 (R671) United States Verizon Unlimited Plus Unlimited 5G speeds

720p video 1 line: $80 (R1,492)

4 lines: $45 (R839) United States AT&T Unlimited Premium PL Unlimited 4K UHD video speeds 1 line: $85.99 (R1,604)

5 lines: $45.99 (R858) United States Verizon Unlimited Ultimate Unlimited 5G speeds

1080p video 1 line: $90 (R1,678)

4 lines: $55 (R1,026) Germany O 2 Mobile Unlimited Max None 500Mbps €99.99 (R2,044) South Africa MTN Sky Platinum 200GB 1Mbps after priority data is consumed

10,000 all-net minutes

400 local SMSes per day R2,194

We asked the country’s biggest mobile networks why uncapped data and voice plans were a rarity locally.

Cell C told MyBroadband that spectrum limitations and a smaller serviceable market were two major reasons why uncapped data and voice contracts were not easy to come by in South Africa.

Cell C said that the little spectrum previously available to operators increased the infrastructure cost, bumping up the cost of service delivery to customers.

“In the US and Europe, high demand spectrum was made available much earlier than in South Africa,” Cell C said.

“Most European countries have already completed early 5G spectrum auctions in low/mid/high/mmwave bands, which allowed them to start much earlier in 5G deployments.”

Cell C pointed out that although South Africa and Europe fell within regions governed by the International Telecommunications Union, spectrum availability was vastly different.

“Looking at a country such as Spain, for example, they have four times more spectrum available compared to South Africa,” Cell C said.

“This allows them to expand their networks with new technologies, which allows efficient usage of technologies and resources.

Another important factor is that around 90% of Europe’s broadband traffic is carried over fixed-line infrastructure like fibre. 70% of households in the region have fibre-to-the-home (FTTH).

“In South Africa, a limited amount of the population has access to fibre broadband connectivity, and therefore, the majority of users have to use mobile access for data and voice connectivity,” Cell C said.

“This makes it reliant on spectrum availability, which provides the capacity for operators to provide data and voice services. ”

“This complicates the choices for operators when it comes to uncapped services as it could cause negative impacts for all subscribers.”

In addition, South Africa was a relatively small market compared to more mature economies, and the average revenue per user is also lower.

“The ability to spread costs over a larger population would enable operators to reduce rates and offer more unlimited packages,” Cell C said.

Interconnection charges an issue for smaller operators

Telkom also said that the higher costs of catering for additional roaming voice and data, and the cost to cover interconnection fees were major factors in South Africa.

“Operators need to balance the overall network costs and provide customers with maximum benefit,” the company said.

MTN primarily focused on its uncapped fixed-5G and fixed-LTE products in its feedback to MyBroadband.

However, these packages are fixed to one location and cannot be used in a mobile device like a smartphone while on the go.

MTN did not comment directly on the challenges associated with providing uncapped mobile data and calling plans in South Africa.

“As the need for the customers change so will the structure of our plans, we are constantly looking to improve our offerings to accommodate for these needs, customers should anticipate more value from our offerings,” MTN said.

MTN recently launched its Superflex plans with unlimited voice minutes starting from R299 per month. However, these have limited data allocations.

Vodacom did not respond to MyBroadband’s query by the time of publication.