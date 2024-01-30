Cell C appoints chief growth officer

Cell C has appointed Darius Badenhorst as chief growth officer. Badenhorst will start in his new role in February 2024.

The company said Badenhorst will oversee crucial areas of business development, customer retention, and customer relationship management.

He holds a BSc in Actuarial Science and Financial Mathematics and an Honours in Financial Engineering and Mathematics from the University of Pretoria.

Before joining Cell C, Badenhorst spent 11 years at Vodacom, joining the company as a senior finance decision support specialist.

He then spent several months as a direct marketing commercial manager for Vodacom Business Africa before being appointed executive head for customer value management.

Badenhorst began his career as senior credit risk manager at Bridge Loans, where he helped set up the analytical and business reporting environment.

Cell C said that Badenhorst led the development of the Vodacom Just 4 You bundle personalisation platform.

Vodacom has often noted in its financial results how successful Just 4 You has been in generating revenue growth for the company.

“As the Managing Executive for Base Growth, Loyalty and Retention at Vodacom, he created platforms responsible for the significant increase of revenue and customer engagement such as the innovative VodaBucks rewards programme — a loyalty platform benefiting all Vodacom customers,” Cell C said.

“His extensive background in quantitative analysis and financial engineering will be instrumental in navigating the evolving telecommunications landscape.”

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes, himself a Vodacom alumnus, welcomed Badenhorst to the company.

“His outstanding achievements, innovative mindset, and technical acumen make him an asset to our team,” Mendes said.

“With him on board, we are well-positioned to execute our growth strategy and deliver exceptional services to our customers.”