Uncapped fixed-4G price shootout

While faster technologies like fibre and fixed-5G are available in South Africa for home Internet uses, 4G provides a more affordable option, with prices starting from R265 per month.

Fixed-4G connections also offer Internet connections to those living in areas without fibre of 5G coverage.

MyBroadband compared fixed-4G connections available in South Africa regarding pricing and their fair usage policies (FUPs).

Mobile operators implement FUPs, which throttle connection speeds once a specified data usage threshold is met, to protect the integrity of their networks.

The table below shows how each mobile operator’s spectrum allocation. We have included the theoretical maximum capacity of O-band fibre as a comparison to illustrate the bandwidth constraints under which wireless networks operate.

This is why mobile operators are unlikely to do away with FUPs for uncapped services, as there is essentially an upper limit to the amount of bandwidth a single cellular network can provide.

Network Capacity Vodacom 191MHz MTN 186MHz Cell C 86MHz Telkom 204MHz Rain 213MHz Fibre (O-band) 17,500,000MHz

Uncapped fixed-LTE price comparison

MTN offers the cheapest fixed-LTE package in South Africa at R265 per month. However, it has a hefty FUP, only letting users consume 100GB at 10Mbps before throttling speeds to 2Mbps.

Two other options are available for under R400 per month — Axxess’s 20Mbps and 50Mbps Uncapped LTE packages.

The former offers speeds up to 20Mbps, which are available until a threshold of 50GB, after which speeds are throttled to 2Mbps for the remainder of the billing period. It costs R299 per month.

Axxess’s 50Mbps Uncapped LTE plan has a 100GB FUP and costs R349 monthly.

Axxess and Afrihost sell fixed-LTE packages for both Telkom’s and MTN’s networks, while Supersonic uses MTN exclusively.

All MTN fixed-LTE connections feature a similar FUP approach, where speeds are throttled once to 2Mbps once the threshold is reached.

On the other hand, Telkom’s FUP adds another step. The network limits speeds to 4Mbps for 50GB once a specified threshold is met.

Once that 50GB is consumed, it throttles the connection further to 2Mbps.

We haven’t included Vodacom in the comparison as it doesn’t offer truly uncapped fixed-wireless packages, instead opting for large hard caps.

The table below summarises the pricing, features, and fair usage policies of uncapped LTE products available in South Africa. Telkom’s direct fixed-LTE pricing is contract-based. We used two-year contract pricing for the comparison.