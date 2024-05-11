Cheapest prepaid 1GB mobile data bundles in South Africa

Afrihost Air Mobile offers the cheapest 1GB, 5GB, and 10GB prepaid monthly mobile data bundles in South Africa.

That is according to an analysis of the prepaid mobile data bundle prices of four major mobile networks and nine mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in South Africa.

Overall, MVNOs had substantially better data bundle pricing than the major operators — Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C.

Rain was not considered in this analysis because it only offers its month-to-month plans paired with a fixed-5G package.

Two of the major MVNOs — PnP Mobile and UConnect — were also not included because they do not list bundle pricing on their websites.

For 1GB bundles with a minimum validity period of 30 days, six MVNOs had cheaper prices than the most affordable major mobile network.

The cheapest price was on Afrihost Air Mobile, which charges R30 for a 60-day 1GB anytime data bundle.

Shoprite K’Nect was the next most affordable, with a price of R39 for its 1GB bundle with the same validity period.

Capitec Connect was not too far off, with an effective cost of R45 per 1GB. It does not offer a bundle with this data allocation, so this price is based on out-of-bundle consumption. The upside to this tariff structure is that there is no data expiry.

For the bigger data bundles with a minimum of 5GB or 10GB anytime data, Afrihost Air Mobile was also the most affordable.

The expensive options

On the opposite side of the scale, South Africa’s biggest mobile network — Vodacom — had the most expensive 5GB and 10GB prepaid mobile data bundles.

However, a part of this could be attributed to the fact that it did not have bundles with these precise allocations for comparison.

On a price-per-MB basis, Vodacom was only the fourth most expensive in the 5GB category, with MTN and Standard Bank Mobile tied as the most expensive.

In the 10GB category, Vodacom was still the most expensive, even when using the price per MB.

When it comes to the 1GB prepaid data bundles, consumers should avoid Trace Mobile, which charges a hefty R160 per bundle.

While this bundle does not expire like the major operators, two other MVNOs — Capitec Connect and Melon Mobile — also had never-expiring bundles at well below half that price.

The table below compares the 1GB, 5GB, and 10GB prepaid mobile data prices of major mobile networks and MVNOs in South Africa.