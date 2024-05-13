Makate’s Please Call Me case isn’t David and Goliath anymore — it’s behemoths battling over billions

When Kenneth Nkosana Makate gets his long overdue compensation from Vodacom for his “buzzer” idea that was developed into Please Call Me, his backers will walk away with a minimum of 50% of the take.

His case is a high-risk investment where the venture is litigation, with funders pouring millions into legal fees over more than a decade in the hopes of getting a big payday.

The transactional nature of this arrangement was well illustrated by the bruising legal battle between funders to lay claim to half of Makate’s settlement.

When the Constitutional Court ruled that Vodacom must negotiate compensation with Makate in 2016, a flurry of court applications from funders followed.

Daily Maverick reported in 2021 that a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands called Black Rock ended up holding the contract for a chunk of Makate’s compensation.

Makate pitched his idea of sending a missed call to someone’s phone without airtime on 21 November 2000 while he was a trainee accountant at Vodacom. He called it the “buzzing option”.

Vodacom’s product development team shaped Makate’s idea into what became Please Call Me, launching in March 2001.

Emails between Vodacom product development manager Philip Geissler and Makate show his request for a reward would be raised with then-CEO Alan Knott-Craig.

“As for rewards. All staff are expected to assist the company to achieve its goals. That is part of normal business. As for you and your assistance. Once the product is launched (and assuming its successful) I will speak to Alan. You have my word,” Geissler said.

Makate launched legal action against Vodacom in 2008. The High Court and Supreme Court initially dismissed his case, but he found favour in the Constitutional Court.

South Africa’s apex court did not buy Vodacom’s argument that Geissler had no authority to commit the company to an agreement to discuss potential compensation with the CEO.

It ruled that Geissler had the ostensible authority to conclude such a contract and ordered Vodacom and Makate to negotiate compensation in good faith.

Foreseeing a breakdown in talks, it designated Vodacom’s CEO as the deadlock breaker, which it felt was in line with Geissler’s original email promising a discussion with Knott-Craig.

According to court documents, Makate demanded R20 billion, and Vodacom countered with R10 million.

Current Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub was ultimately called on to break the deadlock and came back with an offer of R47 million in January 2019.

Makate rejected the offer, calling it “shocking” and “an insult”.

His team launched legal action in the High Court, arguing that Joosub had made a mistake in his calculations.

The High Court found in Makate’s favour. Vodacom appealed, and the Supreme Court also found in Makate’s favour.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has effectively ordered that Vodacom must pay Makate between R29 billion and R63 billion — or 15% to 32% of its market cap.

The entire Vodacom Group’s after-tax profit last year was around R18 billion.

Naturally, Vodacom has launched a bid to return to the Constitutional Court. It has also reopened negotiations with Makate.

As with any investment, the funders who paid for Makate’s legal battle have a vested interest in ensuring their return is maximised.

The emergence of litigation financing is also hardly surprising in a legal system where going to court is totally unaffordable for most people.

In addition, expensive litigation incentivises wealthy defendants like Vodacom to drag out the process as long as possible using so-called Stalingrad tactics.

However, while Vodacom must shoulder much of the blame for how long the case has taken to resolve, Makate’s team has done their fair share to try and maximise their payday.

That’s why stripping this case of all nuance and reducing it to a David and Goliath caricature is a mistake.

With the subtleties out the window, any rational discussion about South Africa’s expensive legal costs and what fair compensation for an idea might look like goes with it.

On the latter point, the fact is that Makate did not invent Vodacom’s Please Call Me product.

It was built by a team of people, with Makate credited for providing the basic idea of sending a missed call to someone’s phone without airtime.

Making unanswerable calls without airtime was impractical and unimplementable, and Vodacom engineers had to find another solution — like sending a free “Please Call Me” SMS.

In addition, Vodacom wasn’t the first to market with such a system.

Ari Kahn, working under contract to MTN, patented the idea for such a system and launched it in January 2001.

Geissler also noted in an email to Makate around the same time that Vodafone in the US had a similar system called “Buzzer”.

This raises the question — what is an idea alone worth?

It turns out Vodacom has a programme that compensates employees for pitching their ideas to the company.

Called the Vodacom Ideation programme, the company encourages employees to come up with innovative ideas by offering an annual prize pot of up to R1 million after tax.

Allocations for winners and runners-up can vary. First-place winners have previously received R500,000 after tax.

However, R500,000 compensation after 16 years in court would probably not cover 1% of the legal costs incurred — even with the power of compound interest.

This raises the issue of how effective the Stalingrad legal defence remains in South Africa’s legal system.

As long as defendants can make it more expensive to litigate than any reasonable compensation could ever be, what choice is there but for the amounts to become utterly divorced from reality?

MyBroadband contacted Makate for comment about Black Rock through his legal representatives, but they did not respond by publication.