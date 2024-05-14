Telkom gives customers free data after big outage

Telkom is giving its customers 1GB of data valid for two days as a token of apology for the network outage on Monday, 13 May 2024.

On Monday, 13 May 2024, the network operator confirmed that a temporary network outage impacted its services countrywide.

“Dear customer, we apologise for the recent network outage. As a token of apology, we allocated you 1GB Free Telkom Mobile Data, valid for 2 days,” it said in an SMS sent to customers.

Reports of issues on Telkom’s network began flooding in on Downdetector at around 14:00 on Monday, with customers reporting data and phone issues.

Some reports described the issue as a “total blackout” of the mobile network. Shortly after, the company confirmed the outage to MyBroadband.

Telkom restored services roughly two hours after customers first started reporting problems.

Subscribers started reporting that their network signals were returning at around 15:30 on Monday.

The graph below shows the spike in reports of issues on Telkom’s network on Downdetector starting at around 14:00 on Monday, 13 May 2024.