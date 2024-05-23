MTN launches new data and calling combo plans — starting at R99

MTN has launched new simplified Yellow Plans that bundle anytime data and all-networks minutes, with prices starting from R99 per month.

MTN South Africa general manager Bertus van der Vyver said the packages were aligned with MTN’s strategy to radically simplify its contract offers.

“After listening to what our customers wanted from their voice and data packages, MTN developed Yellow Plans which we believe are the most user-friendly mobile contracts offered in South Africa,” Van der Vyver said.

“Swept away are the complex add-ons and the splits between voice-centric and data-centric offers, further complicated with all-net and on-net minutes or specific time-bound data.”

MTN explained the positive customer response to its simplified Home Internet and Mobile Internet portfolios informed the decision to take a similar approach with its plans for smartphone users.

The most affordable Yellow plan offers 750MB of anytime monthly data and 25 all-network minutes for R99 per month.

The top-end Deluxe option gets 6GB anytime monthly data and 250 all-network minutes for R399 per month.

All plans are available on month-to-month or on 24-month and 36-month contracts, in SIM-only or device bundles. They also support data-sharing with up to five MTN numbers.

The table below provides a summary of MTN’s five new Yellow plans.