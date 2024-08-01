Melon Mobile launches free trial with 5GB data and unlimited calls

In a first for South African mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), Melon Mobile offers a 14-day free trial of its 5GB plan, with unlimited voice minutes and SMSes.

The trial will let customers test Melon Mobile’s network to decide if it meets their needs. Trial customers must opt out within 14 days to avoid paying.

This will give prospective customers a chance to evaluate Melon Mobile’s 5GB of Data plus Unlimited Calls and Texts plan, which they will remain on unless they opt out or decide to change plans after the trial.

The plan usually costs R199 per month, however trial users can opt out before they are billed.

Melon Mobile founder and CEO Calvin Collett said it is time for change in South Africa’s telecoms industry.

“Mobile offerings have not really evolved at the same pace as technology,” said Collett.

“We want everyone to experience the freedom, control, and value that our digital journey offers, without any constraints of physical stores.”

“This is not the last time we are going to shake things up,” he added.

Melon Mobile isn’t the only MVNO in South Africa to offer a free trial tier with its products.

In May 2024, Afrihost announced the relaunch of its AirMobile MVNO, offering each new customer 10GB of data and R100 airtime.

The relaunch included a new app and website, as well as support for direct sign-ups and eSIMs for prepaid customers.

Melon Mobile has offered direct sign-ups since it launched, eliminating the need for customers to interact with its associated mobile virtual network enabler, MTN.

Afrihost has joined the party, making it the fourth MVNO that allows fully online purchases for prepaid eSIMs. Afrihost’s eSIM process is now handled entirely online, with activation in under 10 minutes.

RICA is handled electronically, with users submitting photos of their ID, a selfie, and proof of address directly within the app or on the web.