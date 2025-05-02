Spam callers breaking the law in South Africa

The Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has called on the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to crack down on the illegal use of mobile numbers by call centres operating from fixed premises.

ISPA, the official Internet Industry Representative Body for South Africa, says the practice contravenes the 2016 Numbering Plan Regulation and constitutes unfair competition.

It says spam callers have realised that voice calls from mobile numbers are more likely to be answered and is advocating for call centres’ legitimate use of assigned geographic telephone numbers.

“Firm action must be taken to prevent the unlawful use of mobile number ranges, particularly of the older 082, 083, 072, and 073 number ranges that appear more credible,” said ISPA regulatory advisor Dominic Cull.

“As cold calls from certain number ranges go unanswered, the unlawful use of mobile numbers by call centres seeking high levels of engagement skyrockets.”

Icasa’s regulations surrounding the use of telephone numbers prohibit the use of mobile numbers from a fixed location.

“Like spectrum, numbers are a precious natural resource and the integrity of the national numbering plan must be protected by its custodian,” said ISPA.

It added that call centres employ two primary methods to use mobile numbers in the hope of generating better engagement:

Mobile network operators or their partners assign them mobile numbers;

They are spoofing and making up mobile numbers; or,

They are using prepaid mobile SIMs with unlimited calling bundles.

“Attempts to return calls to these spoofed numbers cannot be completed,” says ISPA.

“Once a prepaid SIM is flagged for exceeding the mobile operator’s Fair Usage Policy, it is quickly replaced, allowing mass calling operations to continue with minimal cost or disruption.”

The Internet industry representative said it has written to Icasa regarding this illegal activity by call centres since 2022 and provided evidence when requested by the regulator.

However, ISPA’s members are reporting increasing volumes of spam calls from mobile numbers, and the organisation is urging Icasa to take firm action to address the issue.

“Icasa must act now to stamp out the abuse of mobile numbers and to end the high levels of voice call spam being endured by South Africans,” said Cull.

Information watchdog amends POPIA to tackle spam calls

Pansy Tlakula, Information Regulator chair

South Africa’s Information Regulator, in mid-April 2025, published amendments to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) Regulations.

The changes, which took effect on 17 April 2025, include new rules for direct telemarketers operating in the country.

The amendments introduce new requirements, such as recording telephonic consent when a direct marketer first contacts a data subject.

This also applies to direct marketers using automated calling machines.

Bowmans’ partner Nadine Mather and senior associate Pascale Towers said the new regulations also require telemarketers to be able to provide consent recordings to data subjects upon request.

Other changes include requiring direct marketers to obtain consent before sending communications to people who aren’t existing customers.

This can be done via various channels, including email, telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, or automated calling machines.

One of the other significant changes relates to opt-out clauses for direct marketing.

“Opt-out shall not constitute consent,” the watchdog stated.

It explained that direct marketers must obtain explicit consent from data subjects even if they offer an opt-out clause.

“This does not mean that the data subject has provided their consent to be contacted or have their personal information processed,” Mather and Towers said.

“Consent in this context requires a positive action.”

The Information Regulator also changed the regulations relating to access for data subjects.

Direct marketers must provide multi-channel access for data subjects to object to the processing of their information, or request the correction or deletion of their personal information free of charge.

This can be done by hand, fax, post, email, SMS, WhatsApp, or any other convenient method for the data subject.

When a request for the correction or deletion of personal information is received, marketers must inform the data subject of the action taken in response to their request within 30 days of receipt.