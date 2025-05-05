Telkom announces contract price hikes
Telkom has announced various price hikes for its mobile contract customers, which will take effect on 1 June 2025.
The mobile network operator’s price hikes apply to various contract plans, including its Smartbroadband Wireless, LTE Wireless, FreeMe, and PureFlex plans.
“Effective from 1 June 2025, most mobile voice plans (FreeMe, Telkom FlexOn and Telkom Infinite as
well as legacy post-paid tariffs), roaming data plans (Mobile Data and SmartInternet), as well as certain SmartBroadband and LTE subscription fees for the tariff plan will be increased,” it said.
“In order to continuously maintain quality service offerings to you, due to rising costs and broader economic factors, we have made adjustments to the pricing of some of our products and services.”
It said an average price increase of 5% will be implemented across all mobile plans, although individual percentages between plans may differ.
Telkom said mobile contract customers will see an increase on their June 2025 invoice.
“Keep in mind that monthly subscription rates are invoiced in advance, so for the period 1 — 30 June, the new subscription will be visible on the June 2025 invoice,” Telkom said.
The mobile operator emphasised that the increase only applies to its tariff plans, not device instalment fees.
“Telkom only implements a CPI increase on the subscription fee of the tariff plan, and the device
instalment fee remains the same,” it said.
These adjustments took effect on 1 April 2025, with consumer and SMB DSL tariffs increasing by an average of 12%, and consumer and SMB fibre prices increasing by an average of 6%.
Telkom said it must adjust these tariffs to adapt to increasing operational costs and external economic pressures.
Telkom’s mobile contract price adjustments, effective from 1 June 2025, are summarised in the table below.
|Tariff Plan
|Current Subscription Fee (Incl. VAT)
|New Subscription Fee (Incl. VAT)
|Additional Subscription Fee
|10GB Fast
|R 299.00
|R 315.51
|R 16.51
|10GB LTE Wireless
|R 63.00
|R 65.00
|R 2.00
|10GB LTE Wireless TopUp
|R 63.00
|R 65.00
|R 2.00
|12.5GB LTE
|R 99.00
|R 105.00
|R 6.00
|12.5GB LTE TopUp
|R 99.00
|R 105.00
|R 6.00
|20GB Fast
|R 399.00
|R 421.04
|R 22.04
|20GB LTE Wireless
|R 105.00
|R 109.00
|R 4.00
|20GB LTE Wireless TopUp
|R 105.00
|R 109.00
|R 4.00
|20GB SmartBroadband Wireless
|R 159.00
|R 167.78
|R 8.78
|20GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUp
|R 159.00
|R 167.78
|R 8.78
|22.5GB LTE
|R 129.00
|R 135.00
|R 6.00
|22.5GB LTE TopUp
|R 129.00
|R 135.00
|R 6.00
|40GB LTE Wireless
|R 159.00
|R 169.00
|R 10.00
|40GB LTE Wireless TopUp
|R 159.00
|R 169.00
|R 10.00
|40GB SmartBroadband Wireless
|R 209.00
|R 220.54
|R 11.54
|40GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUp
|R 209.00
|R 220.54
|R 11.54
|50GB Fast
|R 998.00
|R 1,053.13
|R 55.13
|60GB SmartBroadband Wireless
|R 265.00
|R 279.64
|R 14.64
|60GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUp
|R 259.00
|R 273.30
|R 14.30
|80GB LTE Wireless
|R 209.00
|R 219.00
|R 10.00
|80GB LTE Wireless TopUp
|R 209.00
|R 219.00
|R 10.00
|90GB SmartBroadband Wireless
|R 369.00
|R 389.38
|R 20.38
|90GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUp
|R 369.00
|R 389.38
|R 20.38
|100GB Fast
|R 1,498.00
|R 1,580.76
|R 82.76
|120GB LTE Wireless
|R 269.00
|R 279.00
|R 10.00
|120GB LTE Wireless TopUp
|R 269.00
|R 279.00
|R 10.00
|130GB SmartBroadband Wireless
|R 525.00
|R 554.00
|R 29.00
|130GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUp
|R 525.00
|R 554.00
|R 29.00
|180GB LTE Wireless
|R 369.00
|R 389.00
|R 20.00
|180GB LTE Wireless TopUp
|R 369.00
|R 389.00
|R 20.00
|180GB SmartBroadband Wireless
|R 629.00
|R 663.75
|R 34.75
|180GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUp
|R 629.00
|R 663.75
|R 34.75
|220GB SmartBroadband Wireless
|R 735.00
|R 775.60
|R 40.60
|220GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUp
|R 735.00
|R 775.60
|R 40.60
|300GB SmartBroadband Wireless
|R 839.00
|R 885.35
|R 46.35
|300GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUp
|R 839.00
|R 885.35
|R 46.35
|Completely Unlimited
|R 1,399.00
|R 1,476.29
|R 77.29
|Contract 1 — Old
|R 105.00
|R 110.80
|R 5.80
|Contract 1S
|R 95.00
|R 100.24
|R 5.24
|Contract 10S — Old
|R 1,449.00
|R 1,529.05
|R 80.05
|Contract 2 — Old
|R 155.00
|R 163.56
|R 8.56
|Contract 2S
|R 139.00
|R 146.67
|R 7.67
|Contract 3 — Old
|R 269.00
|R 283.86
|R 14.86
|Contract 3 Plus — Old
|R 409.00
|R 431.59
|R 22.59
|Contract 3S — Old
|R 279.00
|R 294.41
|R 15.41
|Contract 4 — Old
|R 585.00
|R 617.32
|R 32.32
|Contract 4S
|R 559.00
|R 589.88
|R 30.88
|Contract 4S — Old
|R 479.00
|R 505.46
|R 26.46
|Contract 7S — Old
|R 779.00
|R 822.03
|R 43.03
|Contract 99S
|R 245.00
|R 258.53
|R 13.53
|Contract Basic S Old
|R 199.00
|R 209.99
|R 10.99
|E-Contract 1 60-1
|R 240.00
|R 253.26
|R 13.26
|E-Contract 1 60-60
|R 240.00
|R 253.26
|R 13.26
|E-Contract 2 60-1
|R 425.00
|R 448.48
|R 23.48
|E-Contract 2 60-60
|R 425.00
|R 448.48
|R 23.48
|E-Contract 3 60-1
|R 700.00
|R 738.67
|R 38.67
|E-Contract 3 60-60
|R 700.00
|R 738.67
|R 38.67
|E-Contract 4 60-1
|R 1,150.00
|R 1,213.53
|R 63.53
|E-Contract 4 60-60
|R 1,150.00
|R 1,213.53
|R 63.53
|E-Contract Base 60-1
|R 175.00
|R 184.66
|R 9.66
|E-Contract Base 60-60
|R 165.00
|R 174.11
|R 9.11
|FreeMe – 800MB
|R 105.00
|R 110.80
|R 5.80
|FreeMe – 800MB TopUp
|R 105.00
|R 110.80
|R 5.80
|FreeMe — 1.5GB
|R 149.00
|R 157.23
|R 8.23
|FreeMe — 1.5GB TopUp
|R 149.00
|R 157.23
|R 8.23
|FreeMe — 3GB
|R 199.00
|R 209.99
|R 10.99
|FreeMe — 3GB TopUp
|R 199.00
|R 209.99
|R 10.99
|FreeMe — 6GB
|R 309.00
|R 326.07
|R 17.07
|FreeMe — 6GB TopUp
|R 309.00
|R 326.07
|R 17.07
|FreeMe — 11.5GB
|R 415.00
|R 437.92
|R 22.92
|FreeMe — 18GB
|R 529.00
|R 558.22
|R 29.22
|FreeMe — 28GB
|R 729.00
|R 769.27
|R 40.27
|FreeMe — Unlimited
|R 1,259.00
|R 1,328.55
|R 69.55
|FreeMe 800MB
|R 105.00
|R 110.80
|R 5.80
|FreeMe 800MB TopUp
|R 105.00
|R 110.80
|R 5.80
|FreeMe 1.5GB
|R 149.00
|R 157.23
|R 8.23
|FreeMe 1.5GB TopUp
|R 149.00
|R 157.23
|R 8.23
|FreeMe 3GB
|R 199.00
|R 209.99
|R 10.99
|FreeMe 3GB TopUp
|R 199.00
|R 209.99
|R 10.99
|FreeMe 6GB
|R 309.00
|R 326.07
|R 17.07
|FreeMe 6GB TopUp
|R 309.00
|R 326.07
|R 17.07
|FreeMe 11.5GB
|R 409.00
|R 431.59
|R 22.59
|FreeMe 18GB
|R 629.00
|R 663.75
|R 34.75
|FreeMe 28GB
|R 729.00
|R 769.27
|R 40.27
|FreeMe 500MB
|R 85.00
|R 89.69
|R 4.69
|FreeMe 500MB TopUp
|R 85.00
|R 89.69
|R 4.69
|FreeMe 1GB
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|FreeMe 1GB TopUp
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|FreeMe 2GB
|R 175.00
|R 184.66
|R 9.66
|FreeMe 2GB TopUp
|R 175.00
|R 184.66
|R 9.66
|FreeMe 5GB
|R 359.00
|R 378.83
|R 19.83
|FreeMe 5GB TopUp
|R 359.00
|R 378.83
|R 19.83
|FreeMe 10GB
|R 469.00
|R 494.91
|R 25.91
|FreeMe 10GB TopUp
|R 469.00
|R 494.91
|R 25.91
|FreeMe 20GB
|R 709.00
|R 748.17
|R 39.17
|FreeMe Everyday 1GB
|R 289.00
|R 304.96
|R 15.96
|FreeMe Everyday 1GB Premium
|R 599.00
|R 632.09
|R 33.09
|FreeMe Everyday 1GB TopUp
|R 289.00
|R 304.96
|R 15.96
|FreeMe Family 30GB
|R 819.00
|R 864.24
|R 45.24
|FreeMe Family 50GB
|R 1,169.00
|R 1,233.58
|R 64.58
|FreeMe Family Unlimited
|R 1,769.00
|R 1,866.73
|R 97.73
|FreeMe Share 36GB
|R 729.00
|R 769.27
|R 40.27
|FreeMe Share 58GB
|R 1,049.00
|R 1,106.95
|R 57.95
|FreeMe Share Unlimited
|R 1,549.00
|R 1,634.58
|R 85.58
|FreeMe Unlimited
|R 1,169.00
|R 1,233.58
|R 64.58
|Hero SmartHome Premium 50GB
|R 699.00
|R 737.61
|R 38.61
|HomeOffice LTE 100GB
|R 1,545.00
|R 1,630.36
|R 85.36
|HomeOffice LTE 10GB
|R 309.00
|R 326.07
|R 17.07
|HomeOffice LTE 20GB
|R 415.00
|R 437.92
|R 22.92
|HomeOffice LTE 50GB
|R 1,029.00
|R 1,085.85
|R 56.85
|Internet 1
|R 175.00
|R 184.66
|R 9.66
|Internet 2
|R 245.00
|R 258.53
|R 13.53
|Internet 3
|R 475.00
|R 501.24
|R 26.24
|Internet 4
|R 779.00
|R 822.03
|R 43.03
|Internet 5
|R 1,059.00
|R 1,117.50
|R 58.50
|Internet 5 Promo
|R 329.00
|R 347.17
|R 18.17
|Internet 5 Promo + NS
|R 329.00
|R 347.17
|R 18.17
|Internet 6
|R 1,339.00
|R 1,412.97
|R 73.97
|Internet 7
|R 3,339.00
|R 3,523.47
|R 184.47
|Internet Saver 1
|R 49.00
|R 51.70
|R 2.70
|Internet Saver 2
|R 89.00
|R 93.91
|R 4.91
|Internet Saver 3
|R 139.00
|R 146.67
|R 7.67
|Internet Saver 4
|R 225.00
|R 237.43
|R 12.43
|Internet Saver 5
|R 299.00
|R 315.51
|R 16.51
|Mobile Data 1GB
|R 45.00
|R 49.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 1GB TopUp
|R 45.00
|R 49.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 2GB
|R 65.00
|R 69.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 2GB TopUp
|R 65.00
|R 69.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 4GB
|R 105.00
|R 109.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 4GB TopUp
|R 105.00
|R 109.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 6GB
|R 135.00
|R 139.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 6GB TopUp
|R 135.00
|R 139.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 10GB
|R 215.00
|R 219.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 10GB TopUp
|R 215.00
|R 219.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 14GB
|R 275.00
|R 279.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 14GB TopUp
|R 275.00
|R 279.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 20GB
|R 375.00
|R 379.00
|R 4.00
|Mobile Data 20GB TopUp
|R 375.00
|R 379.00
|R 4.00
|PureFlex 150
|R 129.00
|R 135.00
|R 6.00
|PureFlex 150 TopUp
|R 129.00
|R 135.00
|R 6.00
|PureFlex 220
|R 179.00
|R 189.00
|R 10.00
|PureFlex 220 TopUp
|R 179.00
|R 189.00
|R 10.00
|PureFlex 320
|R 269.00
|R 279.00
|R 10.00
|PureFlex 320 TopUp
|R 269.00
|R 279.00
|R 10.00
|PureFlex 420
|R 359.00
|R 379.00
|R 20.00
|PureFlex 420 TopUp
|R 359.00
|R 379.00
|R 20.00
|PureFlex 520
|R 459.00
|R 479.00
|R 20.00
|PureFlex 520 TopUp
|R 459.00
|R 479.00
|R 20.00
|Saver 1
|R 59.00
|R 62.25
|R 3.25
|Saver 1S
|R 55.00
|R 58.03
|R 3.03
|Saver 2
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|Saver 2S
|R 105.00
|R 110.80
|R 5.80
|Saver 3
|R 155.00
|R 163.56
|R 8.56
|Saver 3S
|R 139.00
|R 146.67
|R 7.67
|Saver 4
|R 289.00
|R 304.96
|R 15.96
|Saver 4S
|R 279.00
|R 294.41
|R 15.41
|Saver 5
|R 335.00
|R 353.50
|R 18.50
|Saver 6
|R 445.00
|R 469.58
|R 24.58
|Saver 7
|R 555.00
|R 585.66
|R 30.66
|Smart Contract 1
|R 99.00
|R 104.46
|R 5.46
|Smart Contract 10S
|R 1,445.00
|R 1,524.83
|R 79.83
|Smart Contract 2
|R 145.00
|R 153.01
|R 8.01
|Smart Contract 3
|R 255.00
|R 269.08
|R 14.08
|Smart Contract 3 Plus
|R 390.00
|R 411.54
|R 21.54
|Smart Contract 3S
|R 269.00
|R 283.86
|R 14.86
|Smart Contract 4
|R 555.00
|R 585.66
|R 30.66
|Smart Contract 4S
|R 479.00
|R 505.46
|R 26.46
|Smart Contract 7S
|R 779.00
|R 822.03
|R 43.03
|Smart Contract Basic S
|R 189.00
|R 199.44
|R 10.44
|SmartBroadband 5GB Wireless
|R 65.00
|R 68.59
|R 3.59
|SmartBroadband 5GB Wireless TopUp
|R 65.00
|R 68.59
|R 3.59
|SmartBroadband 10GB Wireless
|R 105.00
|R 110.80
|R 5.80
|SmartBroadband 10GB Wireless TopUp
|R 105.00
|R 110.80
|R 5.80
|SmartBroadband 1TB Wireless
|R 1,049.00
|R 1,106.95
|R 57.95
|SmartBroadband 20GB Wireless
|R 209.00
|R 220.54
|R 11.54
|SmartBroadband 20GB Wireless TopUp
|R 209.00
|R 220.54
|R 11.54
|SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless
|R 315.00
|R 332.40
|R 17.40
|SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless TopUp
|R 315.00
|R 332.40
|R 17.40
|SmartBroadband 60GB Wireless
|R 419.00
|R 442.14
|R 23.14
|SmartBroadband 60GB Wireless TopUp
|R 419.00
|R 442.14
|R 23.14
|SmartBroadband 80GB Wireless
|R 525.00
|R 554.00
|R 29.00
|SmartBroadband 80GB Wireless TopUp
|R 525.00
|R 554.00
|R 29.00
|SmartBroadband 120GB Wireless
|R 735.00
|R 775.60
|R 40.60
|SmartBroadband 120GB Wireless TopUp
|R 735.00
|R 775.60
|R 40.60
|SmartBroadband 220GB Wireless
|R 1,049.00
|R 1,106.95
|R 57.95
|SmartBroadband 220GB Wireless TopUp
|R 1,049.00
|R 1,106.95
|R 57.95
|SmartBroadband Wireless 5GB
|R 255.00
|R 269.08
|R 14.08
|SmartBroadband Wireless 10GB
|R 365.00
|R 385.16
|R 20.16
|SmartBroadband Wireless 20GB
|R 469.00
|R 494.91
|R 25.91
|SmartBroadband Wireless 30GB
|R 569.00
|R 600.43
|R 31.43
|SmartBroadband Wireless 50GB
|R 779.00
|R 822.03
|R 43.03
|SmartBroadband Wireless100GB
|R 1,085.00
|R 1,144.94
|R 59.94
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE-A 50GB
|R 740.00
|R 780.88
|R 40.88
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE-A 100GB
|R 1,139.00
|R 1,201.92
|R 62.92
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE-A 200GB
|R 1,695.00
|R 1,788.64
|R 93.64
|SmartBroadband Wireless Uncapped All
Hours
|R 879.00
|R 927.56
|R 48.56
|SmartBroadband Wireless Uncapped
Business Hours
|R 569.00
|R 600.43
|R 31.43
|SmartHome 2GB
|R 349.00
|R 368.28
|R 19.28
|SmartHome 5GB
|R 499.00
|R 526.56
|R 27.56
|SmartHome LTE-A 200GB
|R 1,199.00
|R 1,265.24
|R 66.24
|SmartInternet 750MB Promo
|R 52.00
|R 54.87
|R 2.87
|SmartInternet 1_5GB Promo
|R 75.00
|R 79.14
|R 4.14
|SmartInternet 15GB Promo
|R 425.00
|R 448.48
|R 23.48
|SmartInternet 1GB
|R 265.00
|R 279.64
|R 14.64
|SmartInternet 2_5GB
|R 589.00
|R 621.54
|R 32.54
|SmartInternet 250MB
|R 79.00
|R 83.36
|R 4.36
|SmartInternet 3GB Promo
|R 125.00
|R 131.90
|R 6.90
|SmartInternet 500MB
|R 149.00
|R 157.23
|R 8.23
|SmartInternet 5GB
|R 1,059.00
|R 1,117.50
|R 58.50
|SmartInternet 7.5GB Promo
|R 265.00
|R 279.64
|R 14.64
|SmartInternet Saver 5GB
|R 1,059.00
|R 1,117.50
|R 58.50
|SmartInternet Saver 1.5GB Promo
|R 75.00
|R 79.14
|R 4.14
|SmartInternet Saver 15GB Promo
|R 425.00
|R 448.48
|R 23.48
|SmartInternet Saver 1GB
|R 265.00
|R 279.64
|R 14.64
|SmartInternet Saver 2_5GB
|R 589.00
|R 621.54
|R 32.54
|SmartInternet Saver 250MB
|R 75.00
|R 79.14
|R 4.14
|SmartInternet Saver 3GB Promo
|R 125.00
|R 131.90
|R 6.90
|SmartInternet Saver 500MB
|R 149.00
|R 157.23
|R 8.23
|SmartInternet Saver 7.5GB Promo
|R 265.00
|R 279.64
|R 14.64
|SmartInternet Saver 750MB Promo
|R 55.00
|R 58.03
|R 3.03
|SmartInternet Top-Up 500MB
|R 49.00
|R 51.70
|R 2.70
|SmartInternet Top-Up 1GB
|R 69.00
|R 72.81
|R 3.81
|SmartInternet Top-Up 2GB
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|SmartInternet Top-Up 5GB
|R 235.00
|R 247.98
|R 12.98
|SmartInternet Top-Up 10GB
|R 415.00
|R 437.92
|R 22.92
|SmartInternet Top-Up 20GB
|R 705.00
|R 743.95
|R 38.95
|SmartInternet Top-Up 50GB
|R 1,465.00
|R 1,545.94
|R 80.94
|SmartInternet Top-Up 100GB
|R 2,239.00
|R 2,362.70
|R 123.70
|SmartInternet-500MB
|R 49.00
|R 51.70
|R 2.70
|SmartInternet-1GB
|R 69.00
|R 72.81
|R 3.81
|SmartInternet-2GB
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|SmartInternet-5GB
|R 235.00
|R 247.98
|R 12.98
|SmartInternet-10GB
|R 415.00
|R 437.92
|R 22.92
|SmartInternet-20GB
|R 705.00
|R 743.95
|R 38.95
|SmartInternet-50GB
|R 1,535.00
|R 1,619.80
|R 84.80
|SmartInternet-100GB
|R 2,355.00
|R 2,485.11
|R 130.11
|SmartInternet Unlimited
|R 2,019.00
|R 2,130.54
|R 111.54
|SmartPhone Contract 1
|R 505.00
|R 532.90
|R 27.90
|SmartPhone Contract 2
|R 665.00
|R 701.74
|R 36.74
|SmartPhone Contract 3
|R 1,055.00
|R 1,113.28
|R 58.28
|SmartPhone Contract Basic
|R 345.00
|R 364.06
|R 19.06
|SmartPlan 100
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|SmartPlan 150
|R 175.00
|R 184.66
|R 9.66
|SmartPlan 250
|R 369.00
|R 389.38
|R 20.38
|SmartPlan 375
|R 535.00
|R 564.55
|R 29.55
|SmartPlan 50
|R 59.00
|R 62.25
|R 3.25
|SmartPlan 500
|R 730.00
|R 770.33
|R 40.33
|SmartSaver 100
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|SmartSaver 150
|R 175.00
|R 184.66
|R 9.66
|SmartSaver 250
|R 369.00
|R 389.38
|R 20.38
|SmartSaver 375
|R 509.00
|R 537.12
|R 28.12
|SmartSaver 50
|R 59.00
|R 62.25
|R 3.25
|SmartSaver 500
|R 699.00
|R 737.61
|R 38.61
|SmartShare Internet 1_2GB
|R 525.00
|R 554.00
|R 29.00
|SmartShare Internet 1_7GB
|R 625.00
|R 659.53
|R 34.53
|SmartShare Internet 2_5GB Promo
|R 369.00
|R 389.38
|R 20.38
|SmartShare Internet 4GB Promo
|R 525.00
|R 554.00
|R 29.00
|SmartShare Internet 6GB Promo
|R 625.00
|R 659.53
|R 34.53
|SmartShare Internet 750MB
|R 369.00
|R 389.38
|R 20.38
|Telkom Data On the Go 10GB
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|Telkom Data On the Go 10GB Top-up
|R 115.00
|R 121.35
|R 6.35
|Telkom Data On the Go 5GB
|R 79.00
|R 83.36
|R 4.36
|Telkom Data On the Go 5GB Top-up
|R 79.00
|R 83.36
|R 4.36
|Telkom FlexOn 10
|R 359.00
|R 379.00
|R 20.00
|Telkom FlexOn 10 TopUp
|R 359.00
|R 379.00
|R 20.00
|Telkom FlexOn 2
|R 129.00
|R 139.00
|R 10.00
|Telkom FlexOn 2 TopUp
|R 129.00
|R 139.00
|R 10.00
|Telkom FlexOn 4
|R 179.00
|R 189.00
|R 10.00
|Telkom FlexOn 4 TopUp
|R 179.00
|R 189.00
|R 10.00
|Telkom FlexOn 6
|R 239.00
|R 249.00
|R 10.00
|Telkom FlexOn 6 TopUp
|R 239.00
|R 249.00
|R 10.00
|Telkom FlexOn 8
|R 289.00
|R 299.00
|R 10.00
|Telkom FlexOn 8 TopUp
|R 289.00
|R 299.00
|R 10.00
|Telkom Infinite
|R 469.00
|R 499.00
|R 30.00
|Telkom Infinite TopUp
|R 469.00
|R 499.00
|R 30.00
|Telkom Infinite Max
|R 629.00
|R 659.00
|R 30.00
|Telkom Infinite Max TopUp
|R 629.00
|R 659.00
|R 30.00
|Telkom Infinite Max Plus
|R 1,099.00
|R 1,159.00
|R 60.00
|Telkom Infinite Max Plus TopUp
|R 1,099.00
|R 1,159.00
|R 60.00
|Uncapped Wireless Broadband 1
|R 619.00
|R 653.19
|R 34.19
|Uncapped Wireless Broadband 2
|R 719.00
|R 758.72
|R 39.72
|Uncapped Wireless Broadband 3
|R 825.00
|R 870.58
|R 45.58
|Unlimited Lite
|R 699.00
|R 737.61
|R 38.61
|Unlimited Voice All-Net
|R 1,399.00
|R 1,476.29
|R 77.29