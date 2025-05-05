Telkom announces contract price hikes

Telkom has announced various price hikes for its mobile contract customers, which will take effect on 1 June 2025.

The mobile network operator’s price hikes apply to various contract plans, including its Smartbroadband Wireless, LTE Wireless, FreeMe, and PureFlex plans.

“Effective from 1 June 2025, most mobile voice plans (FreeMe, Telkom FlexOn and Telkom Infinite as

well as legacy post-paid tariffs), roaming data plans (Mobile Data and SmartInternet), as well as certain SmartBroadband and LTE subscription fees for the tariff plan will be increased,” it said.

“In order to continuously maintain quality service offerings to you, due to rising costs and broader economic factors, we have made adjustments to the pricing of some of our products and services.”

It said an average price increase of 5% will be implemented across all mobile plans, although individual percentages between plans may differ.

Telkom said mobile contract customers will see an increase on their June 2025 invoice.

“Keep in mind that monthly subscription rates are invoiced in advance, so for the period 1 — 30 June, the new subscription will be visible on the June 2025 invoice,” Telkom said.

The mobile operator emphasised that the increase only applies to its tariff plans, not device instalment fees.

“Telkom only implements a CPI increase on the subscription fee of the tariff plan, and the device

instalment fee remains the same,” it said.

These adjustments took effect on 1 April 2025, with consumer and SMB DSL tariffs increasing by an average of 12%, and consumer and SMB fibre prices increasing by an average of 6%.

Telkom said it must adjust these tariffs to adapt to increasing operational costs and external economic pressures.

Telkom’s mobile contract price adjustments, effective from 1 June 2025, are summarised in the table below.