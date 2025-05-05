Cellular5.05.2025

Telkom announces contract price hikes

Telkom has announced various price hikes for its mobile contract customers, which will take effect on 1 June 2025.

The mobile network operator’s price hikes apply to various contract plans, including its Smartbroadband Wireless, LTE Wireless, FreeMe, and PureFlex plans.

“Effective from 1 June 2025, most mobile voice plans (FreeMe, Telkom FlexOn and Telkom Infinite as
well as legacy post-paid tariffs), roaming data plans (Mobile Data and SmartInternet), as well as certain SmartBroadband and LTE subscription fees for the tariff plan will be increased,” it said.

“In order to continuously maintain quality service offerings to you, due to rising costs and broader economic factors, we have made adjustments to the pricing of some of our products and services.”

It said an average price increase of 5% will be implemented across all mobile plans, although individual percentages between plans may differ.

Telkom said mobile contract customers will see an increase on their June 2025 invoice.

“Keep in mind that monthly subscription rates are invoiced in advance, so for the period 1 — 30 June, the new subscription will be visible on the June 2025 invoice,” Telkom said.

The mobile operator emphasised that the increase only applies to its tariff plans, not device instalment fees.

“Telkom only implements a CPI increase on the subscription fee of the tariff plan, and the device
instalment fee remains the same,” it said.

These adjustments took effect on 1 April 2025, with consumer and SMB DSL tariffs increasing by an average of 12%, and consumer and SMB fibre prices increasing by an average of 6%.

Telkom said it must adjust these tariffs to adapt to increasing operational costs and external economic pressures.

Telkom’s mobile contract price adjustments, effective from 1 June 2025, are summarised in the table below.

Tariff PlanCurrent Subscription Fee (Incl. VAT)New Subscription Fee (Incl. VAT)Additional Subscription Fee
10GB FastR 299.00R 315.51R 16.51
10GB LTE WirelessR 63.00R 65.00R 2.00
10GB LTE Wireless TopUpR 63.00R 65.00R 2.00
12.5GB LTER 99.00R 105.00R 6.00
12.5GB LTE TopUpR 99.00R 105.00R 6.00
20GB FastR 399.00R 421.04R 22.04
20GB LTE WirelessR 105.00R 109.00R 4.00
20GB LTE Wireless TopUpR 105.00R 109.00R 4.00
20GB SmartBroadband WirelessR 159.00R 167.78R 8.78
20GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUpR 159.00R 167.78R 8.78
22.5GB LTER 129.00R 135.00R 6.00
22.5GB LTE TopUpR 129.00R 135.00R 6.00
40GB LTE WirelessR 159.00R 169.00R 10.00
40GB LTE Wireless TopUpR 159.00R 169.00R 10.00
40GB SmartBroadband WirelessR 209.00R 220.54R 11.54
40GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUpR 209.00R 220.54R 11.54
50GB FastR 998.00R 1,053.13R 55.13
60GB SmartBroadband WirelessR 265.00R 279.64R 14.64
60GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUpR 259.00R 273.30R 14.30
80GB LTE WirelessR 209.00R 219.00R 10.00
80GB LTE Wireless TopUpR 209.00R 219.00R 10.00
90GB SmartBroadband WirelessR 369.00R 389.38R 20.38
90GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUpR 369.00R 389.38R 20.38
100GB FastR 1,498.00R 1,580.76R 82.76
120GB LTE WirelessR 269.00R 279.00R 10.00
120GB LTE Wireless TopUpR 269.00R 279.00R 10.00
130GB SmartBroadband WirelessR 525.00R 554.00R 29.00
130GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUpR 525.00R 554.00R 29.00
180GB LTE WirelessR 369.00R 389.00R 20.00
180GB LTE Wireless TopUpR 369.00R 389.00R 20.00
180GB SmartBroadband WirelessR 629.00R 663.75R 34.75
180GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUpR 629.00R 663.75R 34.75
220GB SmartBroadband WirelessR 735.00R 775.60R 40.60
220GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUpR 735.00R 775.60R 40.60
300GB SmartBroadband WirelessR 839.00R 885.35R 46.35
300GB SmartBroadband Wireless TopUpR 839.00R 885.35R 46.35
Completely UnlimitedR 1,399.00R 1,476.29R 77.29
Contract 1 — OldR 105.00R 110.80R 5.80
Contract 1SR 95.00R 100.24R 5.24
Contract 10S — OldR 1,449.00R 1,529.05R 80.05
Contract 2 — OldR 155.00R 163.56R 8.56
Contract 2SR 139.00R 146.67R 7.67
Contract 3 — OldR 269.00R 283.86R 14.86
Contract 3 Plus — OldR 409.00R 431.59R 22.59
Contract 3S — OldR 279.00R 294.41R 15.41
Contract 4 — OldR 585.00R 617.32R 32.32
Contract 4SR 559.00R 589.88R 30.88
Contract 4S — OldR 479.00R 505.46R 26.46
Contract 7S — OldR 779.00R 822.03R 43.03
Contract 99SR 245.00R 258.53R 13.53
Contract Basic S OldR 199.00R 209.99R 10.99
E-Contract 1 60-1R 240.00R 253.26R 13.26
E-Contract 1 60-60R 240.00R 253.26R 13.26
E-Contract 2 60-1R 425.00R 448.48R 23.48
E-Contract 2 60-60R 425.00R 448.48R 23.48
E-Contract 3 60-1R 700.00R 738.67R 38.67
E-Contract 3 60-60R 700.00R 738.67R 38.67
E-Contract 4 60-1R 1,150.00R 1,213.53R 63.53
E-Contract 4 60-60R 1,150.00R 1,213.53R 63.53
E-Contract Base 60-1R 175.00R 184.66R 9.66
E-Contract Base 60-60R 165.00R 174.11R 9.11
FreeMe – 800MBR 105.00R 110.80R 5.80
FreeMe – 800MB TopUpR 105.00R 110.80R 5.80
FreeMe — 1.5GBR 149.00R 157.23R 8.23
FreeMe — 1.5GB TopUpR 149.00R 157.23R 8.23
FreeMe — 3GBR 199.00R 209.99R 10.99
FreeMe — 3GB TopUpR 199.00R 209.99R 10.99
FreeMe — 6GBR 309.00R 326.07R 17.07
FreeMe — 6GB TopUpR 309.00R 326.07R 17.07
FreeMe — 11.5GBR 415.00R 437.92R 22.92
FreeMe — 18GBR 529.00R 558.22R 29.22
FreeMe — 28GBR 729.00R 769.27R 40.27
FreeMe — UnlimitedR 1,259.00R 1,328.55R 69.55
FreeMe 800MBR 105.00R 110.80R 5.80
FreeMe 800MB TopUpR 105.00R 110.80R 5.80
FreeMe 1.5GBR 149.00R 157.23R 8.23
FreeMe 1.5GB TopUpR 149.00R 157.23R 8.23
FreeMe 3GBR 199.00R 209.99R 10.99
FreeMe 3GB TopUpR 199.00R 209.99R 10.99
FreeMe 6GBR 309.00R 326.07R 17.07
FreeMe 6GB TopUpR 309.00R 326.07R 17.07
FreeMe 11.5GBR 409.00R 431.59R 22.59
FreeMe 18GBR 629.00R 663.75R 34.75
FreeMe 28GBR 729.00R 769.27R 40.27
FreeMe 500MBR 85.00R 89.69R 4.69
FreeMe 500MB TopUpR 85.00R 89.69R 4.69
FreeMe 1GBR 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
FreeMe 1GB TopUpR 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
FreeMe 2GBR 175.00R 184.66R 9.66
FreeMe 2GB TopUpR 175.00R 184.66R 9.66
FreeMe 5GBR 359.00R 378.83R 19.83
FreeMe 5GB TopUpR 359.00R 378.83R 19.83
FreeMe 10GBR 469.00R 494.91R 25.91
FreeMe 10GB TopUpR 469.00R 494.91R 25.91
FreeMe 20GBR 709.00R 748.17R 39.17
FreeMe Everyday 1GBR 289.00R 304.96R 15.96
FreeMe Everyday 1GB PremiumR 599.00R 632.09R 33.09
FreeMe Everyday 1GB TopUpR 289.00R 304.96R 15.96
FreeMe Family 30GBR 819.00R 864.24R 45.24
FreeMe Family 50GBR 1,169.00R 1,233.58R 64.58
FreeMe Family UnlimitedR 1,769.00R 1,866.73R 97.73
FreeMe Share 36GBR 729.00R 769.27R 40.27
FreeMe Share 58GBR 1,049.00R 1,106.95R 57.95
FreeMe Share UnlimitedR 1,549.00R 1,634.58R 85.58
FreeMe UnlimitedR 1,169.00R 1,233.58R 64.58
Hero SmartHome Premium 50GBR 699.00R 737.61R 38.61
HomeOffice LTE 100GBR 1,545.00R 1,630.36R 85.36
HomeOffice LTE 10GBR 309.00R 326.07R 17.07
HomeOffice LTE 20GBR 415.00R 437.92R 22.92
HomeOffice LTE 50GBR 1,029.00R 1,085.85R 56.85
Internet 1R 175.00R 184.66R 9.66
Internet 2R 245.00R 258.53R 13.53
Internet 3R 475.00R 501.24R 26.24
Internet 4R 779.00R 822.03R 43.03
Internet 5R 1,059.00R 1,117.50R 58.50
Internet 5 PromoR 329.00R 347.17R 18.17
Internet 5 Promo + NSR 329.00R 347.17R 18.17
Internet 6R 1,339.00R 1,412.97R 73.97
Internet 7R 3,339.00R 3,523.47R 184.47
Internet Saver 1R 49.00R 51.70R 2.70
Internet Saver 2R 89.00R 93.91R 4.91
Internet Saver 3R 139.00R 146.67R 7.67
Internet Saver 4R 225.00R 237.43R 12.43
Internet Saver 5R 299.00R 315.51R 16.51
Mobile Data 1GBR 45.00R 49.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 1GB TopUpR 45.00R 49.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 2GBR 65.00R 69.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 2GB TopUpR 65.00R 69.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 4GBR 105.00R 109.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 4GB TopUpR 105.00R 109.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 6GBR 135.00R 139.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 6GB TopUpR 135.00R 139.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 10GBR 215.00R 219.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 10GB TopUpR 215.00R 219.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 14GBR 275.00R 279.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 14GB TopUpR 275.00R 279.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 20GBR 375.00R 379.00R 4.00
Mobile Data 20GB TopUpR 375.00R 379.00R 4.00
PureFlex 150R 129.00R 135.00R 6.00
PureFlex 150 TopUpR 129.00R 135.00R 6.00
PureFlex 220R 179.00R 189.00R 10.00
PureFlex 220 TopUpR 179.00R 189.00R 10.00
PureFlex 320R 269.00R 279.00R 10.00
PureFlex 320 TopUpR 269.00R 279.00R 10.00
PureFlex 420R 359.00R 379.00R 20.00
PureFlex 420 TopUpR 359.00R 379.00R 20.00
PureFlex 520R 459.00R 479.00R 20.00
PureFlex 520 TopUpR 459.00R 479.00R 20.00
Saver 1R 59.00R 62.25R 3.25
Saver 1SR 55.00R 58.03R 3.03
Saver 2R 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
Saver 2SR 105.00R 110.80R 5.80
Saver 3R 155.00R 163.56R 8.56
Saver 3SR 139.00R 146.67R 7.67
Saver 4R 289.00R 304.96R 15.96
Saver 4SR 279.00R 294.41R 15.41
Saver 5R 335.00R 353.50R 18.50
Saver 6R 445.00R 469.58R 24.58
Saver 7R 555.00R 585.66R 30.66
Smart Contract 1R 99.00R 104.46R 5.46
Smart Contract 10SR 1,445.00R 1,524.83R 79.83
Smart Contract 2R 145.00R 153.01R 8.01
Smart Contract 3R 255.00R 269.08R 14.08
Smart Contract 3 PlusR 390.00R 411.54R 21.54
Smart Contract 3SR 269.00R 283.86R 14.86
Smart Contract 4R 555.00R 585.66R 30.66
Smart Contract 4SR 479.00R 505.46R 26.46
Smart Contract 7SR 779.00R 822.03R 43.03
Smart Contract Basic SR 189.00R 199.44R 10.44
SmartBroadband 5GB WirelessR 65.00R 68.59R 3.59
SmartBroadband 5GB Wireless TopUpR 65.00R 68.59R 3.59
SmartBroadband 10GB WirelessR 105.00R 110.80R 5.80
SmartBroadband 10GB Wireless TopUpR 105.00R 110.80R 5.80
SmartBroadband 1TB WirelessR 1,049.00R 1,106.95R 57.95
SmartBroadband 20GB WirelessR 209.00R 220.54R 11.54
SmartBroadband 20GB Wireless TopUpR 209.00R 220.54R 11.54
SmartBroadband 40GB WirelessR 315.00R 332.40R 17.40
SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless TopUpR 315.00R 332.40R 17.40
SmartBroadband 60GB WirelessR 419.00R 442.14R 23.14
SmartBroadband 60GB Wireless TopUpR 419.00R 442.14R 23.14
SmartBroadband 80GB WirelessR 525.00R 554.00R 29.00
SmartBroadband 80GB Wireless TopUpR 525.00R 554.00R 29.00
SmartBroadband 120GB WirelessR 735.00R 775.60R 40.60
SmartBroadband 120GB Wireless TopUpR 735.00R 775.60R 40.60
SmartBroadband 220GB WirelessR 1,049.00R 1,106.95R 57.95
SmartBroadband 220GB Wireless TopUpR 1,049.00R 1,106.95R 57.95
SmartBroadband Wireless 5GBR 255.00R 269.08R 14.08
SmartBroadband Wireless 10GBR 365.00R 385.16R 20.16
SmartBroadband Wireless 20GBR 469.00R 494.91R 25.91
SmartBroadband Wireless 30GBR 569.00R 600.43R 31.43
SmartBroadband Wireless 50GBR 779.00R 822.03R 43.03
SmartBroadband Wireless100GBR 1,085.00R 1,144.94R 59.94
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE-A 50GBR 740.00R 780.88R 40.88
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE-A 100GBR 1,139.00R 1,201.92R 62.92
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE-A 200GBR 1,695.00R 1,788.64R 93.64
SmartBroadband Wireless Uncapped All
Hours		R 879.00R 927.56R 48.56
SmartBroadband Wireless Uncapped
Business Hours		R 569.00R 600.43R 31.43
SmartHome 2GBR 349.00R 368.28R 19.28
SmartHome 5GBR 499.00R 526.56R 27.56
SmartHome LTE-A 200GBR 1,199.00R 1,265.24R 66.24
SmartInternet 750MB PromoR 52.00R 54.87R 2.87
SmartInternet 1_5GB PromoR 75.00R 79.14R 4.14
SmartInternet 15GB PromoR 425.00R 448.48R 23.48
SmartInternet 1GBR 265.00R 279.64R 14.64
SmartInternet 2_5GBR 589.00R 621.54R 32.54
SmartInternet 250MBR 79.00R 83.36R 4.36
SmartInternet 3GB PromoR 125.00R 131.90R 6.90
SmartInternet 500MBR 149.00R 157.23R 8.23
SmartInternet 5GBR 1,059.00R 1,117.50R 58.50
SmartInternet 7.5GB PromoR 265.00R 279.64R 14.64
SmartInternet Saver 5GBR 1,059.00R 1,117.50R 58.50
SmartInternet Saver 1.5GB PromoR 75.00R 79.14R 4.14
SmartInternet Saver 15GB PromoR 425.00R 448.48R 23.48
SmartInternet Saver 1GBR 265.00R 279.64R 14.64
SmartInternet Saver 2_5GBR 589.00R 621.54R 32.54
SmartInternet Saver 250MBR 75.00R 79.14R 4.14
SmartInternet Saver 3GB PromoR 125.00R 131.90R 6.90
SmartInternet Saver 500MBR 149.00R 157.23R 8.23
SmartInternet Saver 7.5GB PromoR 265.00R 279.64R 14.64
SmartInternet Saver 750MB PromoR 55.00R 58.03R 3.03
SmartInternet Top-Up 500MBR 49.00R 51.70R 2.70
SmartInternet Top-Up 1GBR 69.00R 72.81R 3.81
SmartInternet Top-Up 2GBR 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
SmartInternet Top-Up 5GBR 235.00R 247.98R 12.98
SmartInternet Top-Up 10GBR 415.00R 437.92R 22.92
SmartInternet Top-Up 20GBR 705.00R 743.95R 38.95
SmartInternet Top-Up 50GBR 1,465.00R 1,545.94R 80.94
SmartInternet Top-Up 100GBR 2,239.00R 2,362.70R 123.70
SmartInternet-500MBR 49.00R 51.70R 2.70
SmartInternet-1GBR 69.00R 72.81R 3.81
SmartInternet-2GBR 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
SmartInternet-5GBR 235.00R 247.98R 12.98
SmartInternet-10GBR 415.00R 437.92R 22.92
SmartInternet-20GBR 705.00R 743.95R 38.95
SmartInternet-50GBR 1,535.00R 1,619.80R 84.80
SmartInternet-100GBR 2,355.00R 2,485.11R 130.11
SmartInternet UnlimitedR 2,019.00R 2,130.54R 111.54
SmartPhone Contract 1R 505.00R 532.90R 27.90
SmartPhone Contract 2R 665.00R 701.74R 36.74
SmartPhone Contract 3R 1,055.00R 1,113.28R 58.28
SmartPhone Contract BasicR 345.00R 364.06R 19.06
SmartPlan 100R 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
SmartPlan 150R 175.00R 184.66R 9.66
SmartPlan 250R 369.00R 389.38R 20.38
SmartPlan 375R 535.00R 564.55R 29.55
SmartPlan 50R 59.00R 62.25R 3.25
SmartPlan 500R 730.00R 770.33R 40.33
SmartSaver 100R 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
SmartSaver 150R 175.00R 184.66R 9.66
SmartSaver 250R 369.00R 389.38R 20.38
SmartSaver 375R 509.00R 537.12R 28.12
SmartSaver 50R 59.00R 62.25R 3.25
SmartSaver 500R 699.00R 737.61R 38.61
SmartShare Internet 1_2GBR 525.00R 554.00R 29.00
SmartShare Internet 1_7GBR 625.00R 659.53R 34.53
SmartShare Internet 2_5GB PromoR 369.00R 389.38R 20.38
SmartShare Internet 4GB PromoR 525.00R 554.00R 29.00
SmartShare Internet 6GB PromoR 625.00R 659.53R 34.53
SmartShare Internet 750MBR 369.00R 389.38R 20.38
Telkom Data On the Go 10GBR 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
Telkom Data On the Go 10GB Top-upR 115.00R 121.35R 6.35
Telkom Data On the Go 5GBR 79.00R 83.36R 4.36
Telkom Data On the Go 5GB Top-upR 79.00R 83.36R 4.36
Telkom FlexOn 10R 359.00R 379.00R 20.00
Telkom FlexOn 10 TopUpR 359.00R 379.00R 20.00
Telkom FlexOn 2R 129.00R 139.00R 10.00
Telkom FlexOn 2 TopUpR 129.00R 139.00R 10.00
Telkom FlexOn 4R 179.00R 189.00R 10.00
Telkom FlexOn 4 TopUpR 179.00R 189.00R 10.00
Telkom FlexOn 6R 239.00R 249.00R 10.00
Telkom FlexOn 6 TopUpR 239.00R 249.00R 10.00
Telkom FlexOn 8R 289.00R 299.00R 10.00
Telkom FlexOn 8 TopUpR 289.00R 299.00R 10.00
Telkom InfiniteR 469.00R 499.00R 30.00
Telkom Infinite TopUpR 469.00R 499.00R 30.00
Telkom Infinite MaxR 629.00R 659.00R 30.00
Telkom Infinite Max TopUpR 629.00R 659.00R 30.00
Telkom Infinite Max PlusR 1,099.00R 1,159.00R 60.00
Telkom Infinite Max Plus TopUpR 1,099.00R 1,159.00R 60.00
Uncapped Wireless Broadband 1R 619.00R 653.19R 34.19
Uncapped Wireless Broadband 2R 719.00R 758.72R 39.72
Uncapped Wireless Broadband 3R 825.00R 870.58R 45.58
Unlimited LiteR 699.00R 737.61R 38.61
Unlimited Voice All-NetR 1,399.00R 1,476.29R 77.29
