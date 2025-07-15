Warning for people who use 2G and 3G in South Africa

Insurer Santam has warned that many alarm and vehicle tracking systems rely on 2G and 3G networks, and the impending shutdown of these networks could lead to issues with claims and vehicle recoveries.

The insurer recently issued a public alert on the topic. Thabo Twalo, Santam’s chief underwriting officer, says many vehicle and homeowners may be unaware that their systems use older networks.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies recently confirmed that there is no formal deadline for shutting down 2G and 3G networks in South Africa.

Instead, the country’s mobile network operators (MNOs) will be in charge of sunsetting their networks, which the department will monitor.

In Santam’s statement, Twalo warned that networks had already switched off some of their 2G and 3G network towers, reducing coverage in some parts of the country.

“Many of the tracking devices installed in cars or used in alarm systems still rely on older 2G or 3G networks to transmit data,” said Twalo.

“As more cell towers supporting these networks are being taken offline — and some already have been — the risk is that these systems may stop working entirely, even without the user realising it.”

Speaking to eNCA, Twalo warned that vehicles with trackers relying on 2G or 3G networks will be difficult to recover if stolen in an area without appropriate network coverage.

He also said insured South Africans could face problems when claiming on their insurance policies if they haven’t updated their vehicle tracker or alarm system.

“One of the reasons why we are trying to alert our policyholders and the public in general now, is to avoid exactly that situation,” he responded to a question about claims being rejected.

“Before we find ourselves in a situation where we don’t have 2G or 3G network coverage at all, we want to advise our customers to shift to devices that operate on the 5G or LTE networks.”

Twalo said Santam issued its public alert to avoid any tough discussions at the claims stage, advising that policyholders ensure their devices are up-to-date and fully operational to “avoid disappointment”.

Change of plan for South Africa’s 2G and 3G switch-off

South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies recently shifted from setting deadlines for sunsetting the country’s legacy networks to allowing MNOs to take the lead.

Presenting before Parliament in early July 2025, the department confirmed that there would no longer be a formal deadline for the 2G and 3G switch-off.

Former minister Mondli Gungubele had last set a revised deadline of December 2027 for sunsetting these networks.

However, industry stakeholders criticised the deadline, warning that many people and services — like tracking companies — would be impacted if the shutdown happened too soon.

MNOs also raised concerns over the affordability of devices that support 4G and 5G connectivity, which is a significant barrier to many poorer residents’ transition to newer technologies.

Ndinannyi Libago, the communications department’s acting deputy director-general for administration, said MNOs would now decide when to switch off their legacy networks.

“We will work with the MNOs in terms of this sun-setting,” he told Parliament.

“We look at their implementation plans to see which 2G or 3G sites they are switching off. This is dependent on the MNOs. Hence, we put it as monitoring.”

The communications department was presenting its five-year strategic plan and annual performance plan before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies.

Its presentation included a roadmap for sunsetting South Africa’s 2G and 3G networks to facilitate the adoption of 4G and 5G technologies.

The table below summarises the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ quarterly targets for the 2G/3G switch-off project in the 2025/26 financial year.