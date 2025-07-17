South African mobile network with the happiest customers

The latest MyBroadband Insights research revealed that Cell C is the mobile network in South Africa with the highest customer satisfaction.

This research is based on data from the MyBroadband Speedtest apps.

The MyBroadband Speedtest platform allows users to test fixed and mobile Internet connections and compare results with the promises from their respective service providers.

The MyBroadband Speedtest app is available for Android and iOS devices. Speed tests can also be performed through a web browser on the MyBroadband Speedtest website.

The platform measures key performance metrics, including download speed, upload speed, and latency. In addition to these technical indicators, users can also rate their mobile network or service provider.

These ratings are processed to determine a customer satisfaction rating for each mobile network.

While outright speed measurements are a clear objective metric to determine the best mobile networks, customer satisfaction is more nuanced.

It takes into account many factors, such as customer service, product pricing, user expectations and more.

Cell C achieved the highest customer satisfaction score of all the major mobile networks in South Africa, at 85%.

This corresponds well to customer satisfaction ratings for fixed broadband ISPs, where Cell C performed the best of the mobile networks.

Interestingly, the increase in customer happiness on Cell C has coincided with a substantial improvement in network quality during the past year.

Cell C overtook Vodacom as South Africa’s second-best mobile network in the MyBroadband Insights Q1 2025 Mobile Network Quality Report, and kept its position in Q2.

Its performance was driven by completing its customer migration to a virtual radio access network hosted by MTN and various optimisation strategies.

MTN also performed well in the latest customer satisfaction rankings, achieving a 79% rating, while Vodacom and Telkom customers were less satisfied, at only 69% and 68%, respectively.

Rain received significantly fewer ratings than the other mobile networks, likely due to a smaller user base, but performed reasonably well at 75%.

FNB Connect is the only MVNO that received a significant number of ratings, similar to Rain, and performed very well, with a 90% satisfaction rating.