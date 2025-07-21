Small networks beating MTN and Telkom with one thing

While many mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offer users the ability to sign up for a prepaid eSIM online, two of the country’s biggest networks have yet to launch this capability.

eSIM stands for embedded SIM, a digital SIM card that can be downloaded and activated without visiting a physical shop.

The feature requires a built-in chip that behaves like a regular SIM card but can store the data of multiple digital cards.

While eSIM support was previously reserved primarily for flagship devices, the feature has trickled down to mid-range smartphones in recent years, including some of Samsung’s recent Galaxy A series devices.

The feature makes taking up a cellular package on a new network fast and straightforward. These products are often available month-to-month or prepaid, offering great flexibility.

Customers can also quickly switch between multiple eSIMs and use different eSIMs for voice, SMS, and data to save money.

In the past two years, MVNOs like Afrihost Air Mobile, FNB Connect, Melon Mobile, Spot Mobile, Me&You Mobile, and UConnect have started offering eSIMs for purchase online.

Four of the five major mobile networks in South Africa support getting eSIMs on contracts in-store, and three of them also support taking up or renewing contract eSIMs online.

However, just one allows customers to get a prepaid eSIM online — Vodacom. It launched the service on its website in December 2024.

Both new customers and those who want to switch from their physical SIM card to an eSIM must pay R25 for the service.

The country’s second-largest operator, MTN, previously told MyBroadband it planned to start offering prepaid eSIMs for purchase online by the end of 2024.

This appears to be more challenging to implement than anticipated, as MTN prepaid eSIMs were not available online as of July 2025.

Currently, MTN contract customers can get an eSIM online, while prepaid users must visit one of its stores.

Interestingly, many of the MVNOs that offer prepaid eSIM purchases online use MTN as their host network.

MTN online prepaid eSIMs coming soon

In recent feedback, MTN said it was actively working to expand availability across online and other sales channels to enable the capability soon.

“Over the past year, our focus has been on educating customers about the benefits of eSIM technology and ensuring widespread access through all our stores,” MTN said.

“With that foundation in place, we’re now moving into the next phase, broadening distribution to include online and alternative sales channels.”

Telkom told MyBroadband that online eSIM purchases were part of its broader digital transformation roadmap.

Telkom does not yet offer online RICA processing like Vodacom and MTN, which is key to supporting eSIMs. Therefore, it does not offer any online eSIM support for new customers.

However, Telkom said customers would be able to use the feature “in the near future.” Telkom does offer automated SIM swaps between physical SIMs and eSIMs via its WhatsApp self-service channel.

“This feature allows customers to perform secure, real-time SIM swaps through verified authentication, offering convenience and enhanced digital service accessibility.

From first-mover to no-show

South Africa’s youngest mobile network, Rain, does not offer eSIM support. At one point, it looked like it would be the first to offer the feature.

Shortly after telling MyBroadband it was running a number of eSIM devices on its network in January 2019, it announced a partnership with Truphone to enable eSIM support on its network.

Rain co-founder Michael Jordaan also teased support for the feature on Twitter. However, some time thereafter, he deleted his tweet mentioning the feature.

In recent feedback to MyBroadband, Rain said that adding eSIM functionality was “very much part” of its plans, but it could not provide an exact rollout date.

Cell C did not provide feedback by the time of publication. According to its latest information, it supports new eSIMs on contract online and in-store, while prepaid eSIMs are only available in-store.

The table below provides a summary of the state of eSIM features and associated charges from South Africa’s major mobile networks.