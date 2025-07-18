Vumatel and DFA valued at R36 billion after changes in Vodacom deal

Fibre network company Maziv has been valued at R36 billion after the companies agreed on new terms for Vodacom’s acquisition of a 30% stake in the fibre assets of Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH).

CIVH owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA). Remgro, in turn, has a 57% stake in CIVH. Maziv is a subsidiary of CIVH, established primarily to facilitate the transaction.

Vodacom and Remgro revealed the revised terms for the transaction in notices published to the JSE news service on Friday.

“Vodacom will invest more than R11 billion in Maziv, valuing the existing Maziv businesses at R36 billion and creating an enlarged business of more than R47 billion post the proposed transaction,” Remgro stated.

“The investment will be in the form of cash and fibre assets, making Vodacom a 30% shareholder in Maziv.”

Remgro and Vodacom announced the new terms after the Competition Commission said it had reached a settlement with the companies to withdraw its objections to the transactions.

After the Competition Commission recommended in August 2023 that the transaction be prohibited, the Competition Tribunal blocked the deal in October 2024.

The matter is currently before the Competition Appeals Court, albeit unopposed following the Commission’s settlement with the companies.

“The Competition Appeals Court has directed that the appeal will now be heard on 22 July 2025,” Remgro stated.

“The Proposed Transaction remains subject to the approval of South African regulatory authorities and the transaction longstop date has been extended from 18 July 2025 to 30 September 2025 to facilitate this process.”

Should the South African competition authorities approve the transaction by 30 September 2025, the longstop date will be extended to 30 November 2025, if required for completion.

“As CIVH, we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Vodacom on the revised terms of this transaction,” said CIVH chairman Pieter Uys.

Uys said that the companies have a shared vision regarding the value of a world-class open-access fibre network to bring quality and affordable internet to South Africa.

“CIVH and Vodacom remain committed to getting this transaction over the line,” said Uys.

“We remain steadfast in our view that the benefits in accelerating South Africa’s fibre reach, network quality, and resilience, will make a meaningful impact.”

Uys said boosting fibre access in South Africa will foster economic development and help to bridge South Africa’s digital divide in some of the most vulnerable and underserved parts of society.

“We are grateful to the Competition Commission for their constructive engagement and are hopeful that the amended terms contribute to a favourable resolution to the appeal process,” he said.

On successful implementation of the transaction, Maziv will acquire more than 5,000 kilometres of metro fibre from Vodacom, as well as all the Vodacom fibre passing 160,000 homes.

The investment will also improve Maziv and CIVH’s capital structure, enabling Maziv to fund its growth ambitions.

It will also enable Maziv to meet its capital expenditure commitments under the conditions agreed with the Competition Commission, and be able to start paying dividends to shareholders.

Major changes to transaction

Uys said Vodacom’s purchase consideration would be between R11 billion and R13.5 billion, depending on whether a pre-implementation dividend is implemented.

He said the dividend, which could be up to R4.2 billion, would allow them to take some money from Maziv to CIVH.

Vodacom explained in its announcement to shareholders that the Maziv intends to reset its capital structure through the pre-implementation dividend.

“Should this dividend be declared, Vodacom’s cash consideration will be reduced by up to R 1.3 billion.”

Vodacom said the revised transaction terms comprised three other key elements: the fibre assets it will contribute, a fixed cash consideration, and a variable cash consideration.

The mobile operator said its high-speed fibre-to-home (FTTH), fibre-to-the-business (FTTB), and business-to-business transmission access fibre network infrastructure was now valued at R 4.9 billion.

This was up from the R4-billion valuation of its fibre assets when the deal was first conceived in 2021, and would be exchanged for new shares in Maziv.

Vodacom would also pay a fixed amount of R6.1 billion in cash for new shares in Maziv. It will then acquire additional Maziv shares from CIVH to increase its shareholding to 30%.

It was estimated that this latter part of the transaction would cost R2.5 billion; however, the pre-implementation dividend could reduce this.

“Vodacom’s aggregate transaction price will therefore amount to R 12.2 billion, assuming Maziv declares the full pre-implementation dividend,” stated Vodacom.

“This represents a pre-acquisition transaction equity value of R 29.8 billion or R 34.0 billion if no pre-implementation dividend is declared.”

The Herotel factor

In addition, Vodacom noted that Maziv has acquired 49.96% of Hero Telecoms (Herotel) since they first announced the deal in 2021.

Herotel is a closed-access fibre network operator that focuses on providing fibre-to-the-home services in smaller, underserviced towns.

“Vodacom will subscribe for additional new shares in Maziv as consideration for its 30% of the Maziv stake in Herotel for R 0.6 billion in cash,” the mobile operator said.

Considering Herotel, this increases the overall transaction equity valuation from R 29.8 billion to R31.8 billion. If no pre-implementation dividend is declared, the valuation is R36.0 billion.

Maziv is also busy obtaining regulatory approval to acquire an additional 49.93% of Herotel. Should the deal go through, Vodacom has agreed to acquire additional shares in Maziv for a minimum of R0.8 billion.

The companies also said Vodacom’s previous option to acquire an additional 10% stake in Maziv has been capped at 4.95% by agreement with the Competition Commission.

Therefore, should Vodacom exercise its option, it will own 34.95% of the issued ordinary shares in Maziv.

“The option exercise price will be based upon a fair market valuation conducted by independent banks following closing,” Vodacom said.

“The option will be subject to a minimum valuation broadly in line with the final transaction valuation.”

Remgro said that following the implementation of the transaction, the Maziv and CIVH borrowings will be normalised.

CIVH will also declare a distribution of between R4 billion and R5 billion to its shareholders, excluding any proceeds flowing from the Herotel sale, if applicable.