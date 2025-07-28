The woman who co-founded South Africa’s first free Internet voice calling app — 10 years before WhatsApp

Rapelang Rabana is a computer scientist and tech entrepreneur known for co-founding Yeigo, South Africa’s first free voice-over-Internet-protocol (VoIP) calling app.

Born in Gaborone, Botswana, Rabana attended school at Thornhill Primary. Her high school years were spent at Roedean Boarding School in Johannesburg.

After matriculating, Rabana pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business Science at the University of Cape Town, graduating with honours in 2005. Her speciality was in Computer Science.

Soon after graduating, Rabana and former classmates Lungisa Matshoba and Wilter du Toit created a mobile VoIP app called Yeigo Communications.

While Skype had been around since 2003, Yeigo routed people’s mobile calls through the Internet rather than voice networks — a pioneering innovation in the country at the time.

Modern touchscreen smartphones only started becoming mainstream in South Africa around 2010, which is also when apps like Viber launched that offered similar functionality.

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular mobile instant messaging app, would only launch VoIP calling in 2015.

At the time of Yeigo’s launch, Rabana explained that the inspiration behind the service was to empower the ordinary person to make cheaper calls anywhere in the world.

“To give people control over how often they communicate and how much it costs them, by bringing friends on to Yeigo, they can tremendously cut down on their communication costs, and it is entirely in their hands,” Rabana said.

While users still had to pay for the data consumed to place the calls, mobile data cost about R2 per megabyte, which works out to an effective call rate of 16 cents per minute.

At the time, Yeigo said that a Vodacom prepaid customer would have paid R9.60 for a one-hour call to the United Kingdom, compared to R450 when using voice minutes.

Yeigo also offered an integrated chat system similar to Google Chat or Yahoo Chat, which turned out to be far more popular than the VoIP function. Mxit had launched just the year before Yeigo.

The primary issue was that phones that supported Wi-Fi, Edge, or 3G connectivity for Internet-based calls were high-end and expensive at the time.

However, Yeigo provided the mobile industry with an early warning about VoIP’s potential impact on the traditional revenue streams of South Africa’s mobile networks.

Rabana said operators would need to re-engineer their business models to embrace the new trend and technology while remaining profitable.

Nearly two decades on, VoIP has exploded in popularity due to much lower costs and growth of third-party online chat apps like WhatsApp that use the tech for their calling features.

Yeigo secured a multi-million-dollar partnership with US cellphone distributor Quality One in April 2008 before being acquired by Swiss-based Telfree later that year.

Rabana oversaw Yeigo’s integration into the Telfree group and was later appointed as Telfree’s head of Research and Development.

Life after Yeigo and Telfree

Rapelang Rabana speaking on a panel during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2017

Telfree wanted to leverage the technology to disrupt the telecoms market with lower call rates than Telkom and mobile networks.

However, the company struggled to realise its ambitions. In 2009, a hacking incident resulted in its users losing R40,000 in funds.

Despite the company assigning weak six-digit passwords, which led to the compromise, it refused to refund impacted customers.

In 2013, Vodacom and MTN sued TelFree for tens of millions of rand in unpaid fees for carrying messages across their networks.

Rabana had already left the company to found a new venture — Rekindle Learning — by the time it had run into trouble with South Africa’s big operators.

McKinsey called the company a “striking innovation in mobile learning” in its Lions Go Digital: The Internet’s Transformative Power in Africa.

Rabana’s next major career move came in November 2017, when she was appointed as chief digital officer at BCX, Telkom’s enterprise division.

A year later, she left the company and became a founding member and mentor of the Norrsken Impact Accelerator.

Rabana’s latest role is co-CEO of Imagine Worldwide, an NGO that develops evidence-based education software to address the literacy and numeracy crisis.

In an interview with Xapo Bank, Rabana explained her time at Yeigo was like a crucible that forged her understanding of entrepreneurship, financial management, and her deepest motivations.

She attributed the experience to preparing her for a future more aligned with her personal values and vision.

As part of her work in education, Rabana has also spoken at various high-profile events around the world, including on panels hosted by the World Economic Forum.

She was also featured on Oprah Magazine’s O Power List in 2012 and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for the best entrepreneurs from Africa in 2013.