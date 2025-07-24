What’s Next — Fred Zhou outlines HONOR’s strategy to become South Africa’s number one smartphone brand

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, HONOR South Africa CEO Fred Zhou explains how the smartphone brand is working towards becoming number one in South Africa by sales.

HONOR was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

After entering the South African market in 2021, HONOR saw considerable growth in a short amount of time.

It enjoyed a staggering 600% year-on-year sales increase in 2023 alone — and this growth trajectory continues to this day.

HONOR’s most recent smartphone launch was the Magic V5 foldable device, which became available in China earlier this month.

HONOR South Africa has revealed that this thin foldable smartphone will be available in South Africa starting October 2025.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Zhou outlines how HONOR South Africa is performing as a business and which of its smartphone models is performing the best in the local market.

He then unpacks HONOR’s strategy to become South Africa’s number one smartphone brand by 2028.

Zhou also discusses the launch of the new Magic V5 and how HONOR managed to create such a thin foldable smartphone.

He concludes the interview by sharing when HONOR’s latest devices will be available in South Africa.

Watch the full interview with Fred Zhou below.