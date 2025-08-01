Codes and settings to stop disappearing airtime in South Africa

South African mobile network users should be aware of the various tools and settings available to block premium content services and prevent their airtime from being stolen by dodgy players in the space.

These services are operated by wireless application service providers (Wasps) and have been around since the early days of the cellular industry.

Many years ago, common content included daily horoscopes or Bible verses. Over the years, the range of content has expanded to mobile gaming and video entertainment subscriptions.

While some might find the content interesting, rogue Wasps have abused mobile networks’ systems to automatically subscribe people to their services, defrauding cellular users out of billions of rand.

Although the daily charges of these services are generally low, they can quickly add up to hundreds of rands per month and thousands of rand in year for those users that don’t pay attention to their bills.

Initially, the only way to stop the charges was to unsubscribe directly from Wasp or contact a customer support centre.

Over time, cellular networks implemented systems to curb fraudulent subscriptions. However, many mobile networks do not block Wasp billing by default as they are a source of revenue.

To avoid being a victim of Wasp fraud, mobile network users must actively unsubscribe or opt out of premium content services using USSD, SMS, or settings in mobile apps.

While Wasp fraud has reduced substantially since these interventions, MyBroadband still receives regular complaints from readers alleging they were subscribed to premium content services without consent.

As criminals tend to do, rogue Wasps adapted and developed new methods, including clickjacking attacks, to get people to subscribe to their services unknowingly.

This technique uses malicious code on websites, especially mobile sites, to spoof taps and clicks for subscribers to opt into a premium content service.

Wasps received more serious scrutiny after the assassination of Western Cape anti-gang unit commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear’s murderers used a Wasp with access to mobile networks’ geolocation services to track his whereabouts. Following this discovery, Vodacom and MTN suspended location-based Wasp services.

In 2023, Telkom shut down an application programming interface (API) due to a vulnerability that allowed malicious actors to quietly load a Telkom URL in the background.

That enabled rogue Wasps to subscribe customers to scam content services without opt-in while browsing the Internet on their phones.

MyBroadband has compiled instructions on how to unsubscribe from Wasp subscriptions on the country’s four major networks below.

It is important to emphasise that even after following these steps, victims of Wasp fraud should lodge a complaint with their mobile network.

In addition to potentially getting a refund if the operator finds they did not opt in, it can assist networks in identifying the rotten eggs.

Vodacom

App

Open the Vodacom mobile app

Tap “More” at the bottom right

Select “Content Services”

A list of your active subscriptions or “You’re not subscribed to any content services” will be shown

Tap the button at the bottom of the page which says “Block content services”

USSD

Dial *135# in call dialler app

Tap “Next”

Select “Services”

Choose “Next” again

Select “Content Services”

Tap “Stop All”

Select “Block”

SMS

SMS “STOP ALL” to 31050

You should receive a response indicating that your request to unsubscribe has been received.

You should then receive messages confirming that you have been unsubscribed.

Vodafone Live Services

Dial *117# in call dialler app

Tap “Next”

Select “Unsubscribe”

MTN

USSD

Dial *155# on phone dialler app

Choose “More”

Tap “Block/Unblock future charges”

Select “Premium-rated services”

Block PRS marketing

Dial *155# on phone dialler app

Select “Stop third-party messages”

MTN SuperFlex

Wasp controls only available in mobile app

Under “Profile,” select “Subscriptions”

Follow the prompts

Telkom

App

Open the Telkom app

Navigate to “My Products”

Choose “Subscriptions”

Select “Content Services”

Select the service

Return to “My Products”

Select “Manage”

Tap “Protect Your Mobile Number”

Toggle this option to “On”

Cell C

USSD