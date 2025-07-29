Pick n Pay Mobile launches major upgrades

Pick n Pay has announced the launch of an app to support its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Pick n Pay Mobile. The app offers an enhanced rewards programme and instant eSIM activation.

The company says these latest enhancements significantly improve customers’ control over their connectivity service.

The new app enables customers to self-RICA by signing up and activating their mobile number quickly without requiring a physical SIM or store visit.

However, it added that customers who still prefer a physical SIM card can get one by visiting a Pick n Pay branch.

“The new app, amongst its enhanced features, also allows users to create their own mobile plan, selecting how much data, voice, and SMS they want each month,” says Pick n Pay.

“These plans are valid for 30 days and automatically renew unless cancelled, giving customers complete control over how they spend, with no lock-ins or hidden fees.”

Pick n Pay says digital engagement is no longer optional in South Africa, with mobile users increasingly demanding more flexibility and value.

“Customers want easy-to-use and flexible mobile plans that work for them,” said Deven Moodley, executive head of value-added services, financial services, and mobile at Pick n Pay.

“The new app has been designed to provide an experience that puts convenience, control, and value in the customer’s hands.”

According to Moodley, Pick n Pay Mobile’s bundles have also been supersized to give customers more data, airtime, and voice minutes, at more affordable prices.

Pick n Pay said topping up airtime or data, tracking usage, and adjusting plans is seamless through the Pick n Pay Mobile app.

The retailer launched its MVNO in 2020 and said it proved popular with customers due to its free rewards linked to the Smart Shopper loyalty programme.

“These rewards have now also been enhanced,” said Pick n Pay.

Pick n Pay Mobile users automatically earn 1MB of free data for every R1 spent in-store at Pick n Pay, which is instantly rewarded when recharging with a minimum of R20.

“The latest Pick n Pay Mobile update also saw the introduction of a new loyalty tier that rewards long-term use of the app,” says Pick n Pay.

“After six consecutive months of use, customers will earn 5% back on their monthly mobile spend, which increases to 10% after nine months.”

It added that these are in addition to the free data rewards through Smart Shopper. Moodley said the enhanced rewards offer real value that adds up over time.

Pick n Pay Mobile launched through a strategic partnership with Huge NXTGN, a subsidiary of Huge Group Limited.

“We’re excited to have been in a position to assist Pick n Pay in bringing their next-generation proposition to market,” said Huge NXTGN managing director Jason Harmsen.

“Our partnership with Pick n Pay is a great example of this vision put into practice, as it allows Pick n Pay to combine its trusted customer reach with our open-access, next-generation platform.”

Moodley said Pick n Pay launched its MVNO to give customers a more rewarding and accessible way to stay connected.

“These latest enhancements to Pick n Pay Mobile are a big step in our journey to offer the most compelling mobile offer,” he said.

“Our new technology, particularly the app, is designed to remove typical barriers to signing up and staying connected.”