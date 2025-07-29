Vodacom launches contracts with theft cover and big discounts

Vodacom has revamped its Red Core range of contract packages, which now include funeral and device theft cover, as well as various rewards and discounts.

The mobile operator said customers can choose from four simplified plans, each offering funeral cover of up to R20,000 and two months of cover in the event their device is lost or stolen.

“At Vodacom, we are continuously working to understand our customers’ needs better,” said the Vodacom South Africa managing executive for products and service, Rashid Tar-Mahomed.

“Therefore, we have carefully listened to their feedback about how complex and overwhelming options for contracts can be, particularly given the current economic pressures on households.”

Tar-Mahomed said this customer feedback has resulted in Vodacom responding with a streamlined Red Core offering.

“The updated packages make it easier to choose, easier to understand, and easier to afford. In doing so, we are ensuring that there is a plan for everyone on Mzansi’s preferred 5G network,” he said.

In addition to these benefits, Vodacom Red Core customers enjoy complementary access to various streaming platforms.

These include a 24-month free subscription to Viu, offering access to a wide range of premium local and international content.

Subscribers can also receive a three-month Spotify subscription bundled with 500MB of data per month, and a 12-month free subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Vodacom said its new Red Core range of contracts allows customers to select a plan that most suits their needs and budget without dealing with multiple contracts.

One of the device deals on offer is the iPhone 13 Double Line package on the Red Core 1GB plan, which comes with 1GB anytime data plus 50 voice minutes for R929 per month over 36 months.

“Through our new RED Core plans, we are empowering customers with affordable access to connectivity while integrating valuable lifestyle benefits that help to transform their everyday lives,” said Rishaad Tayob, consumer business director of Vodacom South Africa.

“We are excited to build on our existing extraordinary products and services that support our purpose to connect everyone for a better future and leave no one behind in this digital age.”

Vodacom’s updated Red Core contract packages are summarised in the table below.