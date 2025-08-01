Big change for mobile networks in South Africa

The proliferation of smartphones and increased Internet access have severely impacted conventional voice service revenues in South Africa over the past five years.

Although traditional voice calls are still popular among cellular network subscribers, their contributions to total service revenues have shrunk.

Regular mobile voice calls are routed over a network operator’s towers using radio waves and through its core network, which primarily consists of fibre links.

Voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) calls can be performed over any network with an Internet connection.

VoIP mobile calling first gained real traction in South Africa with the launch of 3G services in 2004. However, adoption was limited due to lower quality and high mobile data prices.

While VoIP calling was cheaper than conventional voice on a per-minute basis, the difference was not substantial enough for widespread use.

The additional data transmission capabilities of 4G significantly improved VoIP quality, while declining mobile data prices encouraged further use.

In addition, the growing popularity of instant messaging apps with built-in VoIP calling — like WhatsApp — spurred further adoption.

According to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s State of the ICT Sector report, revenue from mobile voice services declined 21% from R362.47 billion in 2019 to R286.43 billion in 2024.

However, total mobile services revenue grew 35%, primarily due to a 68% surge in mobile data revenues and 65% increase in other service revenues, which include financial services.

Overall, conventional voice revenues contributed 22% to total mobile service revenues in 2024, down from 37% in 2020.

At the same time, mobile data revenues increased their contribution from 41% to 51% — despite mobile data prices reducing substantially in recent years.

The graph below shows how the contributions of the five primary segments of mobile service revenues changed between 2019 and 2024 in South Africa.

Source: Icasa’s State of the ICT Sector Reports for 2020 and 2025

Vodacom explains impact

Vodacom South Africa spokesperson Byron Kennedy told MyBroadband that conventional voice traffic peaked in 2020. Vodacom is the biggest mobile operator in South Africa.

While total consumed voice minutes on Vodacom’s network increased over the past decade, this was primarily due to subscriber growth. The voice minute consumption per user declined.

Most recently, Vodacom South Africa reported a modest decline in voice traffic in South Africa, with a 0.7% reduction between its 2024 and 2025 financial years.

However, Vodacom was still seeing voice minute growth across its markets outside of South Africa, all of which have lower Internet penetration.

Kennedy said in many cases, South African customers found data-based calling apps more convenient than a voice-originated call.

“Additionally, the data-based apps also support video calling, which further enhances the communication experience,” Kennedy said.

The transition also benefits mobile networks as data-based voice is carried over 4G networks instead of 2G, which are gradually being shut down.

“As we carry more voice and data traffic on newer technologies, it unlocks efficiencies, including spectrum,” Kennedy said.

The mobile industry is not the only one impacted by declining voice call traffic. Revenue from fixed telephone calls has plummeted from R4.41 billion to R1.95 billion between 2019 and 2024.

At the same time, revenue from fixed-telephone subscriptions dropped from R6.10 billion to R1.84 billion.

In addition to customers shifting to VoIP on mobile, fixed VoIP services have also replaced conventional copper-based telephone lines.

The biggest loser on this front has been Telkom, which once dominated telephony services in South Africa.

It has seen its fixed access lines plummet from more than five million in the early 2000s to 474,000 in its last financial year.

While fixed phones have become rarer in households, they are still necessary for many businesses and enterprises, which have gradually transitioned to fixed VoIP providers.