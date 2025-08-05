Small mobile network revolution in South Africa

South Africans are becoming spoilt for choice when it comes to cellular service providers, thanks to an explosion of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in recent years.

South Africa’s main telecoms market is led by four major mobile network operators (MNOs) — Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Rain.

These operators provide nearly 100% of the population with 4G coverage and are rapidly expanding 5G connectivity.

Over the years, they have poured tens of billions of rand into growing their infrastructure and played an essential role in bringing the Internet to the masses.

The industry has begun a significant transformation in recent years, with an increased willingness to share infrastructure with smaller service providers to grow wholesale revenues.

The opening of the mobile market is reminiscent of the open access model used in the fixed broadband industry, where fibre network operators (FNOs) sell wholesale services to Internet service providers (ISPs).

The FNOs or MNOs can focus on expanding and maintaining their infrastructure while ISPs and MVNOs specialise in customer acquisition, billing, and after-sales support.

According to BMIT’s SA MVNO Report, MVNO subscribers had doubled from 2.5 million in 2022 to nearly five million by 2024. The figure is expected to grow to between 11 million and 12 million by 2029.

Cell C was the first to roll out an MVNO platform in South Africa in 2006, paving the way for the rollout of operators like FNB Connect, Virgin Mobile, and Trace Mobile.

The market has exploded with many more players in recent years, following the launch of MTN’s fully-fledged MVNO platform in 2020.

By 2023, the mobile network had signed up 30 MVNO partners. While some were brand new, others moved over from Cell C.

Competition is set to intensify in the coming years, as Vodacom and Telkom launched their own MVNO platforms in September 2024 and March 2025, respectively.

As of July 2025, the following MVNOs were available in South Africa:

Afrihost Air Mobile

Boxercom

C-Connect

Clientele Mobile

CraveConnect

FNB Connect

Hello Mobile

Me&You Mobile

Melon Mobile

Pick n Pay Mobile

Purple Mobile

Shoprite K’nect

Smart Mobile

Spar Connect

Spot Mobile

Standard Bank Connect

Trace Mobile

UConnect

Great prices and sign-up offers

In the past, one of the biggest reasons for using an MVNO was getting supplemental value from their other businesses.

For example, users of grocery retailers’ MVNO services could earn loyalty points when buying airtime and use these points to make further airtime or bundle purchases.

However, the focus has recently shifted towards competitive pricing, especially among MVNOs on MTN’s network.

MVNOs have one major benefit over large operators — lower operating costs. They don’t have to build or run their own infrastructure and don’t have to employ as many staff.

MyBroadband’s pricing comparisons have found that MVNOs like Afrihost Air Mobile, Shoprite K’Nect, and Standard Bank Connect offer among the best data prices in the market of any providers.

MVNOs often also provide alluring sign-up offers with significant free value as an incentive for people to test out their networks.

Some also operate purely online, with customers onboarded through the web or mobile apps, and offer eSIM support and electronic Rica, making it easy for users to get connected quickly.

The table below provides a summary of the free value offerings available from major MVNOs at initial sign-up and how much they charge for 1GB of mobile data.