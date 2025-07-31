Vodacom invests R620 million focused on townships and rural Mpumalanga

Vodacom Mpumalanga says it is spending R620 million on its network this financial year to drive access to connectivity, particularly in deep rural communities and township areas.

“During the 2024–2025 financial year, the region invested more than R400 million, and in 2025–2026, it is going to spend an additional R620 million on extending broadband coverage throughout the province,” it said.

“This is an investment totalling over R1 billion over two years, which is part of Vodacom’s long-term vision to have the widest and most reliable network accessible to all South Africans, irrespective of where they live.”

In a province where terrain and remoteness often hinder connectivity, Vodacom Mpumalanga said it was accelerating its rollout of 4G and 5G sites.

These will leverage its 700MHz, 1,800MHz, and 1,200MHz licensed radio frequency spectrum bands to increase coverage and capacity in underserved areas.

“There are over 1,300 mobile infrastructure sites now serving the province, with 41% connected to high-speed fibre, providing faster and more stable internet to households, schools, businesses, and government facilities,” said Vodacom.

“The region’s network investments also include mobile network boosters, modernised transmission technology, and backup power systems to mitigate challenges related to Eskom grid instability, vandalism, and theft.”

Monde Ngcukana, the managing executive for the Vodacom Mpumalanga Region, said data traffic in Mpumalanga has increased by over 42% year-on-year, with 90% of it carried over 4G.

“As demand grows, Vodacom’s network investment is not only improving connectivity for its customers in the region but laying the groundwork for a more inclusive digital economy,” said Ngcukana.

“By increasing coverage and capacity, we can ensure that all our customers can be empowered by technology, whether that is access to education and essential services, or helping the growth of enterprises, from SMEs to the public sector, through transformative digital solutions.”

To complement this infrastructure build-out, Vodacom is tackling the affordability of devices and data, which it said are barriers to meaningful digital participation.

Vodacom said its Easy2Own offering is driving smartphone penetration by offering customers a device financing model to purchase a smartphone and, after a once-off deposit, pay it off in affordable instalments.

This July, in honour of Mandela Day, Vodacom launched its R67 smartphone campaign at selected stores across the country, including in Mpumalanga.

Vodacom said the initiative was part of its ongoing efforts to help millions of South Africans transition from basic connectivity to 4G-enabled handsets.

In addition, the company said its Just 4 You and location-based Just 4 Your Town products provide personalised data offers based on individual usage habits and geographic context, reducing the cost to connect.

Within its operations, Vodacom Mpumalanga said it supports local businesses through partnerships with local contractors and security firms.

Local companies in the region are key contributors to its network rollout, while collaborations with security firms has created job opportunities for several community members.

“By removing barriers to access and partnering with government and business, we are giving the people of Mpumalanga the tools to learn, work, innovate, grow and connect to a better future,” said Ngcukana.