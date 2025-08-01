One group of Vodacom shareholders win big on Please Call Me ruling

Investors in Vodacom’s black economic empowerment share scheme, YeboYethu, have seen the price of their shares increase by over 15% following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Thursday.

When the JSE opened on 31 July 2025, YeboYethu traded at R30.21. At publication time, the scheme’s shares were R34.99 each.

The Constitutional Court ruled that there had been a failure of justice and that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) had not given Vodacom a fair hearing with respect to the Please Call Me case.

In February last year, the SCA ordered Vodacom to pay Nkosana Kenneth Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue its Please Call Me product generated over 18 years, plus interest.

This was after the Constitutional Court initially ruled in 2016 that a verbal contract existed between Vodacom and Makate for his “buzzer” idea, acknowledged as the impetus for Please Call Me.

In 2024, the matter was before the apex court again — this time with Vodacom arguing that the order was too vague to be enforceable and that the Supreme Court had failed to consider evidence placed before it.

Vodacom explained that the 5% to 7.5% revenue share variance in the order represented compensation of R29 billion on the low end and R63 billion at the top end.

On a more technical point, Vodacom also argued that the appeals court had gone beyond the scope of the matter it had been asked to decide on, as Makate had not lodged a cross-appeal.

During Vodacom’s appeal to the Constitutional Court, YeboYethu applied to be recognised as a friend of the court to address certain claims Makate made.

In its court papers applying to be admitted as amicus curiae, YeboYethu warned that if the Supreme Court order were allowed to stand, it would mean the end of the empowerment scheme.

YeboYethu said that Makate’s papers claimed that Vodacom could easily afford the R9.7 billion (excluding interest) he was seeking in compensation.

However, it warned that whether Vodacom was ordered to pay R9.7 billion or R63 billion, it would have disastrous consequences for the scheme and its 80,000 black shareholders.

“It will likely be the end of the empowerment scheme, and those black individual investors will forfeit their investments and the opportunity for future earnings,” it stated.

YeboYethu said this would undermine the very basis for the existence of the black economic empowerment scheme.

It said this basis is to promote the achievement of the constitutional right to equality, increase participation of black people in the economy and promote a more equitable income distribution.

“Upholding the majority SCA judgment will go against these objectives, as the empowerment scheme will collapse,” it argued.

YeboYethu share price in July 2025

Excessive compensation will cause permanent damage

One specific claim YeboYethu highlighted as inaccurate was Makate stating that the R9.7 billion compensation would merely “delay Vodacom’s commitment to improving its network for a year”.

This likely refers to Vodacom South Africa’s capital expenditure budget, which has been roughly R10 billion annually for the past few years. YeboYethu warned that this was an oversimplified view of the issue.

“Such payment would lead to trigger events for purposes of the preference share arrangements and would commence the demise of YeboYethu and YeboYethu Investment Co,” it said.

Therefore, from the scheme’s perspective, upholding the Supreme Court ruling would have permanent consequences, not temporary as implied by Makate’s papers.

YeboYethu also submitted that core to the matter was what constitutes “reasonable” compensation, as per the Constitutional Court’s original 2016 ruling.

It argued that the terms imposed or construed by the SCA ruling would be contrary to public policy, given that they would lead to the collapse of an empowerment scheme.

“This cannot be construed as ‘reasonable’ in the circumstances. As such, it will be submitted that Vodacom should be granted leave to appeal and its appeal upheld,” YeboYethu stated.

“In essence, Mr Makate should be awarded the CEO’s determination of R47 million or such appropriate amount, but certainly not the amount that follows from the SCA majority judgment.”

While the Constitutional Court ordered the Supreme Court to rehear the case with a new panel of judges, it did not deal with ancillary issues like YeboYethu’s submission.

Regardless, the market appears to have interpreted the ruling as a positive development for Vodacom South Africa and YeboYethu.