Please Call Me inventor has new billion-dollar service for mobile networks

Mobile telecommunications pioneer and Call Me inventor Ari Kahn has developed the Star Protocol, a system that adds payment rails, user authentication, and verification features to cellular networks.

What sets the system apart is that it requires no apps and no bank accounts. It would work by dialling a number beginning with a star (*), and any payment would be made from the subscriber’s cellular account.

While users browse the web as usual on their device, a simple HTML button or link can launch the phone dialer with the pre-filled star code.

The customer simply taps the call button to place a free call to the star code, and the network does the rest, whether making payment, providing proof of life or personhood, or verifying their age.

Kahn calls this millisecond signal the “Wink” and believes the first billion-dollar application it enables is frictionless online micropayments — the unobtainium of Internet commerce. He calls it Starpay.

“It transforms five billion micro-sized SIM cards into micro credit cards,” Kahn told MyBroadband.

In addition to solving the web’s long-standing micropayments problem, Kahn says most people around the world remain unbanked, and Starpay will enable them to transact online.

During an interview and demonstration of the technology, Kahn said his over 20-year journey to developing the Star Protocol began in November 2000, when he came up with Call Me.

Ari Kahn is a South African inventor now living in California who patented and led the development of the USSD-based “Call Me” service while working as a contractor for MTN.

While Nkosana Kenneth Makate is often referred to as the inventor of Please Call Me due to his legal battle with Vodacom, this is incorrect.

Makate’s idea was for a “buzzing option” that would allow subscribers to send a missed call even if they had no airtime — something that was technically impossible to implement at the time.

However, Vodacom publicly acknowledged Makate as the originator of the idea that would become Please Call Me in 2021.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Vodacom must compensate Makate because it determined that there was a verbal agreement between him and the mobile operator to reward him for his idea.

However, Kahn formulated Call Me on 15 November 2000, a week before Makate wrote a memo to his boss outlining his idea.

The following day, Kahn briefed MTN’s patent attorneys with the details of how the service would work. The patent was granted on 22 January 2001, and MTN launched its service the following day.

Vodacom launched its first version of Call Me (later Please Call Me) in March 2001, weeks after MTN went to market with Kahn’s invention.

20-year road to Star Protocol

Ari Kahn, original inventor of MTN’s “Call Me” and founder of Star Labs

Kahn told MyBroadband that this early work at MTN led him on a journey where he discovered that there were universal exceptions in every cellular network.

By hooking into these exceptions and re-routing call traffic that would otherwise be dropped toward something more productive, networks can unlock billions of dollars of revenue.

In the case of the Star Protocol, Kahn said a simple change in how networks handle the “invalid route” exception for numbers beginning with an asterisk could be incredibly powerful.

“They get a billion-dollar new revenue stream at zero additional cost. That never happens.”

While several technologies and platforms offer online micropayments, these have common pitfalls and barriers to entry.

They require users to install and fund a wallet, which the online service must also support. Funds transferred into and out of the ecosystem also incur fees from banks or crypto exchanges.

Kahn’s system proposes transforming people’s cellular accounts or prepaid balances into wallets. The network is the fintech.

In addition to Starpay, Kahn demonstrated two other applications the protocol could support, which he calls Star Verify and Star Gate.

By adding zero-knowledge proofs to the Starpay system, Kahn believes network operators can offer unrivalled user verification services.

He proposes Star Verify as an alternative to — or to complement — established anti-bot technology like Captcha. Meanwhile, Star Gate promises frictionless age verification services.

Kahn argues that network operators already gather information about a customer’s identity for billing or compliance purposes, like RICA in South Africa.

With zero-knowledge proofs, the network could identify a subscriber as being over a required age or not to access restricted content online.

Countries like the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia have already begun introducing onerous requirements on platforms to verify a user’s age before allowing them to use their service.

In the UK, Spotify has rolled out facial recognition technology to determine a user’s age. If it fails, users must upload a government-issued ID for verification.

The compliance requirements for handling such personally identifying information are understandably high.

Kahn said networks could provide this functionality at a fraction of the cost using his protocol, while still generating meaningful additional revenue.

Live demo

Live demo of Starpay, showing how Kahn believes micropayments might be implemented on news websites in future.

To build a proof of concept with which he could do live demos, Kahn said he bought the smallest cloud server on AWS Lightsail and an entry-level Twilio SIP trunk.

Kahn said when he benchmarked the service, it was surprisingly performant despite the basic infrastructure it was running on.

The t3 nano instance on AWS (two cores, 512MB RAM) is $5 per month, and Twilio is $1.50. Kahn said the AWS server can handle 5,000 star transactions per second with only 15–20% CPU utilisation.

He says it could readily scale to over 100,000 transactions on a server that costs $100 (R1,830) per month.

Patents

Star Protocol user verification demo. It currently uses a regular phone number for the “Wink”. This will be a star code when implemented in a network. The first two digits of the large number on the right are redacted, because they are part of my real phone number.

If the system is so lightweight and his idea relatively simple to implement, what is to stop networks from simply implementing it themselves now that Kahn has revealed exactly how it works?

Kahn preempted the question and channelled Steve Jobs from 2007 when he said, “Boy, have we patented it.”

“I spent three years of my life crafting the Star patents. They are incredibly detailed blueprints,” Kahn told MyBroadband.

“While the button looks simple, there’s a lot of industrial complexity under the hood — where it should be.”

Kahn said something phenomenal happened when he filed for the patents — they were granted 61 days after filing.

“Five different examiners granted me five patents within two months of filing. My law firm was gobsmacked. It just never happens,” he said.

“Star has 20 patents. Today, out the gate, and that’s my protection.”