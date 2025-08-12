Vodacom trumps MTN in network quality marketing and PR

Although MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa, Vodacom has done a much better job of promoting its network quality among South Africa’s tech community.

This was revealed in MyBroadband’s Mobile Operator Survey, which 2,477 respondents completed in July 2025.

Most of the respondents were tech-savvy individuals making ICT purchasing decisions for their company and family.

As part of the survey, respondents were asked which South African mobile operator they think has the best network.

Vodacom ranked first with 47% of the vote, followed by MTN with 37%, Telkom with 9%, Cell C with 5%, and Rain with 2%.

What makes this result stand out is that most independent quality tests show that MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa.

MyBroadband Insights’ Q2 2025 Mobile Network Quality Report showed that MTN’s data network significantly outperformed Vodacom’s.

MTN achieved first place with a Network Quality Score of 9.92, much higher than Vodacom’s score of 7.43.

Global benchmarking organisation Umlaut’s 2024 Best in Test also ranked MTN as the country’s leading network in terms of speed, reliability, and overall performance.

Vodacom has also achieved recognition for its network quality, including having the best 5G network and excellent reliability.

However, it is not on par with MTN’s network quality or with the accolades MTN received in terms of network quality.

Therefore, MyBroadband’s Mobile Operator Survey results show that Vodacom was better at communicating its network quality than MTN.

Vodacom’s superior marketing and media strategy, especially among tech-savvy South Africans, means that it reigned supreme in the perception rankings.

This is significant as people make buying decisions based on their perception rather than objective and verified facts.

South Africa’s best mobile network perception results

The chart below shows the results of a survey conducted in South Africa’s technology community, where respondents were asked which mobile operator they thought had the best network.