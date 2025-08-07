Telkom, Vodacom, and MTN in a tight race for best value-for-money

MyBroadband’s Mobile Operator Survey showed that Telkom, Vodacom, and MTN are in a tight race for which operator offers the best value for money.

MyBroadband’s Mobile Operator Survey ran towards the end of July 2025, and 2,477 respondents completed it.

Most respondents were tech-savvy individuals making ICT purchasing decisions for their company and family.

As part of the survey, respondents were asked which mobile operator they think offers the best value for money.

Telkom ranked first with 28.9% of the vote. It was followed closely by Vodacom and MTN on 27.1% and 26.6%, respectively.

Last year, Telkom had a substantial lead over Vodacom and MTN. It achieved 31% of the vote, much higher than Vodacom’s 23% and MTN’s 25%.

The change over the last year is significant as it shows that more South Africans are now viewing Vodacom and MTN as alternatives to Telkom in terms of value for money.

Vodacom and MTN have launched attractive data and bundled products over the last few years, and they are starting to shift perception among consumers.

Telkom should take note, as its network quality is not on par with MTN and Vodacom. Its main value proposition is affordability.

In the same survey, 45% of respondents said they think Vodacom offers the best customer service, followed by MTN on 29%. Only 13% thought Telkom was the best.

If consumers start to view Vodacom and MTN as equally affordable, and offering better network quality and support, it does not bode well for Telkom.

Cell C and Rain are struggling on all fronts. Only 12% of respondents thought Cell C offered the best value, and 6% picked Rain.

This roughly aligns with Cell C and Rain’s market share. If they want things to change, they will have to improve their value proposition and marketing.

The chart below shows the results of the question of which mobile operator South Africans think offers the best value for money.