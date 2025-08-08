Major mobile networks rule over MVNOs

While tech-savvy South Africans are undecided between mobile contracts and prepaid deals, they prefer the major mobile network operators over the smaller mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

This is despite the growing number of MVNOs in the market offering competitive prices and unique features tailored to specific customer needs.

Prepaid mobile options remain the most accessible form of mobile connectivity in South Africa. SIM cards are widely available at supermarkets, convenience stores, and retail outlets.

Activating a SIM only requires subscribers to complete a simple RICA registration using a South African ID or passport and proof of address.

This convenience and lack of long-term commitment make prepaid plans attractive, particularly in a country where many consumers prefer to manage their mobile spend on a month-to-month basis.

In contrast, mobile contracts have more hurdles. They require formal credit and affordability checks, which exclude a large portion of the population.

For those who qualify, contracts can offer value through bundled deals with discounted or zero-upfront-cost smartphones.

However, the trade-off is a lack of flexibility. Contract subscribers are often locked in for 24 to 48 months, with strict penalties for early cancellation.

While operators like Vodacom and MTN run their own networks, MVNOs operate under a different model. They buy wholesale services from the larger networks and market their own services.

These are often tied to retail chains, banks, or niche demographics. Examples include FNB Connect, Pick n Pay Mobile, and Afrihost Airmobile.

MVNOs typically focus on affordable data offerings, rollover data, or rewards-based incentives. However, they have historically struggled to gain significant market share in South Africa.

Despite the potential value MVNOs offer, South African mobile users remain cautious and continue favouring the major mobile operators’ familiarity, perceived reliability, and brand strength.

Survey results

MyBroadband launched a survey to determine mobile network preferences in South Africa, which attracted 2,447 respondents.

Most of the respondents were ICT professionals, executives, and other tech-savvy individuals responsible for making tech decisions in their households and providing advice to friends and family.

Mobile network operators (MNOs) are still clearly preferred over MVNOs, with 83% of the respondents indicating they would rather take a package from one of the major networks than an MVNO.

It was a much closer battle between contracts and prepaid deals, with a 52% to 48% split in favour of prepaid mobile packages.

SIM card purchasing preferences

The survey also asked respondents which brick-and-mortar stores they would visit to get a new SIM card.

MTN and Vodashop were the top choices, with 21% and 20%, respectively, further reinforcing the preference for MNOs.

Pep received 11% of the vote and offers deals from MNOs and some MVNOs.