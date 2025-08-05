Vodacom upgrades network to combat truck hijackings

Vodacom Eastern Cape had carried out a targeted series of network upgrades along the R335 in the Addo region to help fight truck hijackings in the area.

The mobile operator says it was approached by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber to investigate coverage gaps along the route, prompted by a surge in truck hijackings in Motherwell.

“Weak reception was repeatedly reported as a contributor to the area’s status as a crime hotspot, with the inability to call for help in critical moments turning connectivity into a matter of public safety,” it says.

“In addition, while tracking systems offer some support, they often fail to transmit data reliably in low-network areas, leaving businesses and drivers vulnerable.”

Vodacom said it has completed upgrades at 11 base station sites in Addo in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, and along the R335.

It said the upgrades have improved mobile coverage in the area by 10% and increased network capacity by 15%.

“Cellphone signal has improved significantly in key locations, including the Addo central business district, the local police station, farming areas, and the newly developed Addo Spar Centre,” it said.

Zakhele Jiyane, Vodacom Eastern Cape managing executive, said strengthening mobile networks better equips communities to prevent and respond to crime.

“For farmers, families, truck drivers, and police officers in the Addo area, our infrastructure upgrades have enhanced communication, security, livelihoods, and peace of mind,” said Jiyane.

Vodacom’s Eastern Cape business plans to continue to improve connectivity in the region during the 2025/26 financial year.

Its plans include deploying high-power signal boosters along the R335 to close the remaining coverage gaps within the next six months.

“Vodacom Eastern Cape also intends to roll out additional base stations to ensure full coverage of Addo’s central and surrounding areas,” it said.

The latest network upgrades are part of Vodacom Eastern Cape’s commitment to drive digital inclusion through network modernisation.

The network operator has invested over R500 million to upgrade network infrastructure, expand broadband access, and roll out renewable energy systems in the Eastern Cape.

“As South Africa continues its digital journey, Vodacom Eastern Cape’s targeted investments show that when technology is deployed with purpose, it becomes a force for good,” said Jiyane.

“We are proud to assist with solving pressing social challenges, building stronger, safer communities, and empowering individuals and businesses through the power of connectivity.”