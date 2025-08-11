Vodacom and MTN lead in customer service perceptions

A recent MyBroadband survey showed that users view Vodacom as having the best customer service, while Cell C and Rain achieved the lowest scores.

The survey asked respondents about their mobile operator preferences, such as who they perceive to offer the best value, customer satisfaction, and which networks they avoid.

More than 2,400 people responded to the survey, most of whom are tech-savvy individuals who make ICT purchasing decisions in their homes and companies.

These respondents provide insight into how those who influence telecommunications purchase decisions perceive the different mobile networks.

One of the questions in the survey asked respondents which mobile operator they think offers the best customer service.

Vodacom topped the list with a decisive 45%, followed by MTN at 29%, Telkom at 13%, Cell C at 8% and Rain at 5%.

The survey also asked respondents which mobile networks they actively avoid when signing up for a new service. This highlights networks which may have had exceptionally poor service in the past.

Cell C tops this list at 30%, while Telkom is not far behind at 25%, which aligns with the perceived customer service results.

While most respondents do not think Rain currently offers particularly good service, few have tried the network and said they would not use it.

The tables below shows perceived service levels for each mobile network, as well as the networks customers try to avoid.