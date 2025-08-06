Big security upgrade for MTN stores in South Africa

MTN South Africa has deployed a digital ID system with real-time biometric verification to all its stores nationwide.

The network operator says the rollout follows a successful six-month pilot at select stores, where the biometric ID system significantly improved onboarding efficiency while reducing identity fraud.

According to MTN, it was the first mobile operator in the country to implement this technology at scale, across all of its retail outlets.

MTN South Africa’s executive for customer operations, Cornelia van Heerden, said the system’s deployment is part of the mobile operator’s ongoing investment in innovation.

“We’ve reimagined the customer journey to be faster, more secure, and more intuitive, without compromising convenience,” she said.

The system enables real-time fingerprint and facial recognition during customer onboarding or re-identification, dramatically reducing the risk of identity-related fraud.

The mobile operator emphasised that SIM swap and identity fraud remain widespread threats in South Africa, which the new verification system will help to address.

“Our objective was simple. We wanted a customer-first solution that streamlines processes while addressing the growing challenge of fraud in the telecoms space,” said Van Heerden.

“The biometric system not only simplifies onboarding, but it also assists in fraud prevention in telecom.”

MTN implemented the system in partnership with Vigilate AI, a global biometric identity technology provider. It said Vigilate AI’s biometric solution ensures accuracy, scalability, and security.

“Our collaboration with MTN on this pioneering initiative is a landmark moment for customer identity verification in South Africa,” said Daniel Hartwright, CEO at Vigilate AI.

“By combining MTN’s deep customer insight and reach with our cutting-edge biometric technology, we’re redefining what secure customer-centric onboarding can look like.”

Van Heerden said the feedback MTN received at stores where the system was piloted was overwhelmingly positive.

“Customers praised the dramatically faster sign-up, error-free verification, and convenience of the new process,” she said.

“We’re laying the foundation for a smarter, safer, and more customer-centric future, one biometric digital ID at a time.”

