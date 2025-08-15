The apps changing phone calls in South Africa

South Africa’s top apps for voice calling are WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, according to three of the country’s major mobile network operators.

Over the past decade, voice-over-Internet-protocol (VoIP) usage has surged thanks to major technological advances, increased smartphone penetration, and growing Internet access.

According to Cell C, the expansion of fixed Internet has also contributed to VoIP growth, with increased lower-cost fixed connectivity options, such as fibre and fixed wireless access (FWA), playing a key role.

“Many consumers now rely on Wi-Fi at home, in the workplace, or in public spaces, allowing them to communicate via data channels at little to no additional cost,” Cell C said.

However, over-the-top messaging and social media platforms like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook Messenger, have also been fundamental in the transition.

“These platforms offer built-in voice and video calling capabilities, allowing users to stay within the app ecosystem while connecting seamlessly,” Cell C said.

“App-based group calls, voice notes, and cross-platform compatibility offer functionality that conventional voice cannot.”

Cell C said the shift from traditional operator to Internet-based calling was not just technological; it also represented a shift in customer mindsets.

“Communication is no longer defined by minutes or voice tariffs, but by flexibility, ease of use, and context,” Cell C said.

“Voice still matters, it’s just no longer the only, or even the primary way people connect. The future is fluid, and our job is to meet customers where they are.”

The transition to VoIP calling not only brings convenience and lower costs for consumers, it also enables mobile networks to do more with limited radio frequency spectrum.

“Networks are now largely data-first by design, and technologies like VoIP and VoLTE make voice calls much more efficient than traditional systems,” Cell C said.

“As more users rely on app-based calling, mobile operators can repurpose spectrum from old voice networks to enhance data performance.”

Most popular options

MyBroadband asked South Africa’s biggest mobile operators which were the most popular apps used for voice calling on their networks.

South Africa’s two biggest mobile networks — Vodacom and MTN — said that WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom were among their top options.

MTN believes their popularity was down to convenience, cost-efficiency, and multi-functional communication, with voice, video, and messaging over a single application.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy added that two other popular options were Imo and Instagram.

WhatsApp was the most widely used app for data-based calling across Cell C’s customer base, with strong adoption among prepaid and postpaid users.

“Its usage typically spikes around key moments like holidays or major events,” Cell C said. “Other popular platforms include Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, and FaceTime, particularly among iOS users.”

The table below summarises the most popular apps used for voice calls on Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C’s networks. The ones in bold were the most popular on at least two operators.