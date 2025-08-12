Vodacom in infrastructure sharing deal with major network operator

Vodacom Group and Airtel Africa have announced a strategic infrastructure sharing agreement in key markets including Mozambique, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals in the various countries. The companies say it marks a milestone in promoting digital inclusion and expanding access to reliable connectivity across Africa.

The initial partnership focuses on sharing fibre networks and tower infrastructure to accelerate the roll-out of digital services in these markets.

They also aim to increase connectivity for customers while reducing operators’ infrastructure costs and improving speed to market.

The collaboration aims to deliver improved connectivity, faster Internet speeds, and more reliable services by leveraging existing infrastructure.

Vodacom and Airtel Africa said this would enhance customer experience and help provide access to services for a broader population, particularly those in underserved areas, helping to bridge the digital divide.

“Providing connectivity to empower people is at the core of our strategy,” said Vodacom Group chief executive officer Shameel Joosub.

“Our partnership with Airtel Africa is a proactive step forward in creating a sustainable, inclusive, and connected digital future for the continent.”

Joosub said that through infrastructure sharing, they can provide cost-effective services to more people, more rapidly, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.

“As we fulfil our ambition to connect 260 million customers by 2030, the need for scalable and cost-efficient network solutions becomes increasingly significant,” he said.

“This partnership provides us with the opportunity to narrow the digital divide, empowering more individuals and communities through digitalisation across the continent.”

Airtel Africa chief executive officer Sunil Taldar echoed Joosub’s sentiment, saying the partnership was aligned with their commitment to customers by making their network available even in the remotest locations.

“Working with Vodacom, we will open greater access to digital and financial opportunities, which will transform the lives of our customers while complying with all regulatory requirements,” Taldar said.

“Even as competitors, it has become a business imperative for us to collaborate in the provision of critical infrastructure required to build resilient networks with strong capacity to support the emerging digital technologies as well as the growing need for data-enabled products and services.”

Taldar said that accelerating the deployment of fibre connectivity is a key enabler in accelerating 4G and 5G adoption in Africa to deliver the high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connections needed for modern digital applications.

“This partnership allows for further opportunities for both operators to enhance network performance, extend coverage, and increase mobile, fixed, and financial services, leveraging a broader footprint on the continent.”