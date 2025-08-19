Vodacom and MTN dominate the mobile business market

Vodacom and MTN emerged as the most trusted mobile operators in South Africa’s business market, far outranking Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This was one of the findings in Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey, which was conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents.

The survey results only included responses from people who were involved in selecting ICT products and services for their company.

As part of the survey, South African business decision makers were asked which mobile network operator they would pick for their business.

Vodacom ranked first with 46% of the vote, showing that it has much better brand awareness than its competitors in the business sector.

Vodacom was the first mobile operator to launch in South Africa and focused most of its resources on the local market.

This helped it to build a significant lead against its competitors in the mobile telecoms market, which it has maintained to this day.

MTN, which launched shortly after Vodacom in 1994, ranked second in the Business Technology Survey with 35% of the vote.

Although MTN has also spent significant resources on its South African operations, it focused much more on its African expansion than Vodacom.

MTN became an African and Middle Eastern telecommunications powerhouse, with operations in 19 countries.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that Vodacom has outperformed MTN in South Africa, considering the two companies’ different strategies.

Telkom ranked third in the survey with 13% of the vote, followed by Cell C with 4% and Rain with 2%.

This shows how challenging it is for the smaller players to compete with Vodacom and MTN, which have better networks and more marketing power.

The chart below shows which mobile operators South African IT decision-makers trust the most for their company’s needs.