The companies taking the fight to Vodacom and MTN in South Africa

South African mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) Capitec Connect and Melon Mobile have seen demand for their services surge in 2025, with subscriber numbers climbing rapidly.

MVNOs are cellular service providers that don’t operate their own physical network infrastructure. Instead, they run on networks like Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom, which own network infrastructure.

Cell C is also an example of a mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE). While it no longer operates a radio access network, Cell C controls its own spectrum and runs its own core network.

Capitec Connect head Dalene Steyn told MyBroadband that the operator’s subscriber numbers continued to grow in 2025, with monthly activations well ahead of the comparable period in 2024.

“Demand for both data and voice has been strong, driven by the launch of two new bundles and reduced pricing on four of our most popular bundles,” she said.

The two new bundles are for 2GB and 5GB data allocations for seven days, and Capitec Connect has reduced pricing for its 500MB one-day bundle and its seven-day 1GB, 2GB, and 5GB bundles.

Melon Mobile said 2025 has been a big year, with demand increasing and subscriber growth averaging between 15% and 19% month-on-month.

It said the growth rates it has seen are unheard of in an emerging MVNO market, adding that over 62.8% of its subscriber base ported in.

“In other words, customers are using Melon as their primary SIM,” it said.

“We’ve grown a lot, delivering consistent double-digit growth every month this year (four to six times more than the industry average), and our churn rate remains extremely low.”

The MVNO said that, to date, it has not had a month in which its numbers have declined or reported negative growth.

“If we continue our monthly growth for the year, that’s over 400% annual growth — exceptional for any telecoms business,” said Melon Mobile.

It added that it is set to launch “Melon 2.0” in February 2026, bringing new products, features, and flexibility.

“We’re raising the bar in terms of what a customer can and should expect from their mobile provider,” it said.

What makes an MVNO successful

Dr Dalene Steyn, head of Capitec Connect

When asked what sets Capitec Connect apart from other MVNOs and cellular operators, Steyn said it focuses on affordability, accessibility, simplicity, and personalised service.

“Backed by a trusted brand and strong multi-channel distribution, we leverage the bank’s full product range to deliver practical solutions that help clients,” she said.

Melon Mobile told MyBroadband that it focuses on keeping things simple and putting customers’ experience at the centre.

“Our next-generation tech platform, competitive pricing, flexible plans, and singular focus on mobile make it easy for customers to get exactly what they need,” it said.

“Our low operating costs and ability to adapt quickly mean we can respond to customer needs and market changes faster than anyone else.”

According to Yaron Assabi, founder and CEO of MVNE, building a successful MVNO boils down to executing on five critical fronts:

Creating a strong, differentiated value proposition;

Providing exceptional customer service;

Taking a data-driven approach;

Embracing agility and adaptability; and,

Forging strong partnerships with mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network enablers (MVNEs).

“You cannot compete with mobile network operators on price. MVNOs need a sharply defined value proposition that is relevant, unique, and hard to replicate,” said Assabi.

“Exceptional customer experience is non-negotiable. Self-service apps, predictive analytics, and meaningful customer engagement platforms are where the real differentiation lies.”

He adds that a data-driven mindset is critical to retention and revenue growth, not just marketing. He explains that data should inform product innovation, pricing, and operations.

Agility is another key advantage that players in the MVNO must prioritise by building processes to enable continuous reinvention based on market signals and customer feedback.

“If you approach a major operator with a new product idea, it might take 18 to 24 months to get it live. MVNOs can do it in two weeks. That is the edge,” said Assabi.

“But agility alone is not enough. Strong partnerships with MNOs and MVNEs are essential to sustaining and scaling an MVNO.”