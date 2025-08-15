The dark side of Truecaller in South Africa

Irresponsible use of Truecaller’s crowdsourcing tools has become a major headache for legitimate businesses, as they must pay to avoid being labelled as spam by careless or malicious users.

That is according to Werksmans Attorneys’ Head of Regulatory Law Ahmore Burger-Smidt, who recently spoke to Newzroom Afrika on the subject.

The Information Regulator of South Africa recently told MyBroadband that it was investigating company and personal complaints against the call screening app.

The confirmation comes after several businesses and individuals approached the regulator earlier this year, asking for a crackdown on Truecaller.

Truecaller has proven wildly popular in South Africa because it warns users when they may be getting a call from a spammer or scammer who obtained their number unlawfully.

Burger-Smidt said that it was not disputed that South Africans had a right to protect themselves from spam harassment.

However, she explained that Truecaller could be infringing on the rights of legitimate businesses, which must be allowed to contact clients who have agreed to let them do so.

The source of the problem is Truecaller’s crowdsourcing mechanism for flagging spam, which is open to abuse by malicious users or competing businesses.

“A number of complaints are about numbers being listed as spam because a Truecaller user has [incorrectly] reported it as a spammer,” Burger-Smidt said.

She explained this has led to whole call centres being blocked from contacting and making legitimate business calls to customers about new product offerings or accounts being in arrears.

Burger-Schmidt also said it seemed problematic that the only way businesses could have the mislabelling corrected was to pay Truecaller to have their numbers whitelisted.

Truecaller charges businesses a fee of $590 (R10,400) per month to have their number whitelisted for 5,000 calls, working out to roughly R2.18 extra per call.

Among the businesses that have complained about this charge is a small ISP that likened the practice to blackmail and extortion. Burger-Smidt concurred that this was not a fair deal.

“Why should you pay a fee if you have a legitimate phone number to reach your customer base and you have a relationship with that customer?” Burger-Smidt said.

Burger-Smidt said that businesses argued that not providing the ability to correct the mislabelling without payment was violating the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

Phonebook sharing violations

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Werksmans Attorneys regulatory head

Burger-Smidt has written extensively about how Truecaller could be violating Popia by obtaining and sharing the contact information of non-users.

Truecaller allows users to share their phone books to help build out its database of numbers. Burger-Smidt said it was very difficult to motivate for this to be done on the basis of a legitimate interest.

“It is entirely possible that individuals do not have any knowledge of this use of their data at all,” she said. “They are being denied their rights as data subjects in terms of Popia, and their privacy is being infringed.”

While Truecaller tries to put the obligation of obtaining permission to use and share a third party’s data on its users, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Rosalind Lake does not believe this will fly under Popia.

She has explained that Truecaller would qualify as the “responsible party” for requesting access to and using the contact information.

That means it must notify data subjects — including individuals and businesses who may not have its app — how it will use, store, transmit and access their personal information.

“These notification requirements are usually fulfilled through a privacy policy,” Lake explained. “It appears that Truecallers’ privacy policy places this obligation on the user,” Lake said.

She said that this approach did not comply with Popia as people who reported a number as spam on Truecaller were not going to contact the spammer to say their number was added to the app’s database.

“In this situation, the user of the app would not be considered a responsible party when it consents to provide access to its phone book.”

Burger-Smidt told Newzroom Africa that if the Information Regulator found Truecaller was in the wrong, it could make an enforcement order with certain rectifying actions to align the platform’s practices with Popia.

Truecaller was previously forced to rebuild its app for the European Union after the region adopted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

To comply with GDPR, it ceased storing and sharing any personal data of contacts from its users’ phonebooks in the EU and disabled the reverse number lookup feature.

The app has a completely different set of Terms of Service for Europe, which omits any mention of phonebook sharing, which is included in its regular Terms of Service.